Leader for AA October 07 2022

Argyll’s Talking Newspapers is a real feel-good story in this week’s Advertiser, but it’s a serious service which the 100-plus people in the area who use it every week will value as vital for staying on the pulse of local goings-on.

Being able to listen to and then talk about topical issues in Argyll, and maybe even show off the achievements of friends and family when they make it on to the front or back pages of their local paper, be it the Argyllshire Advertiser, Campbeltown Courier Courier, The Oban Times or the Ileach, is a nice pleasure to have, even when reading becomes a challenge, and tuning in makes things easier.

Westwards in Tayvallich, a community is sending a positive message as it forges ahead with its long-term vision for community ownership of the Tayvallich Estate, and the chance to build affordable housing there, to attract working-age professionals and families back to the region from afar, or from around the area already, where they might otherwise stay with family by financial necessity.

We will be keen to keep readers updated on the quest for community ownership in the Knapdale peninsula.