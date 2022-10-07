Ian Hamilton: an independent mind

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns praised ‘the man o’ independent mind’ in his Scots song A Man’s A Man For A’ That – a line that well described Ian Hamilton QC, who challenged establishments for three quarters of a century.

He still had much to say when The Oban Times interviewed him at his Connel home in 2017. Following his death aged 97, we remember this remarkable man, and conversation.

Whether he liked it or not – and he didn’t – Ian Hamilton is most famous, and probably always will be, for jemmying the oaken door of Westminster Abbey on Christmas Eve 1950, beside Alan Stuart and the late Kay Matheson and Gavin Vernon, to ‘steal’ or ‘liberate’ the Stone of Destiny from the Coronation Chair.

This symbol of Scottish sovereignty, a 336lb slab of sandstone on which Scotland’s ancient kings were crowned, was removed from Scone Abbey to England by Edward I in 1296, and did not return until the quartet drove it across the border 654 years later, lifting them, to some, to the status of national icons. Hamilton was charged, but never prosecuted, and the Stone was repatriated to Edinburgh Castle in 1996.

Their audacious and amateur heist, told in Ian’s book The Taking of the Stone of Destiny and in a 2008 film Stone of Destiny, is a ripping tale exciting interest in most folk – except in Hamilton himself. ‘It’s a bore,’ he said, and fairly so: it was over 60 years ago, and Ian had led many lives since.

Aged 91, quietly retired to North Connel with his wife Jeanette, books, and dog Fleuch (meaning ‘wet’ or ‘damp’ in Gaelic), Ian had more than earned a right to the title ‘man o’ pairts’ too.

In our conversation, I wanted to find the common thread that explains what he has done in his extraordinary life. I try to sum him up as a ‘rebel’, but the epithet was wrong. ‘Rebels have causes,’ he corrected me: ‘I have very few causes. I don’t think it’s a rebel mind. I think it’s a curious mind.’

Ian Robertson Hamilton, the son of a merchant tailor, engaged in his first, and sole, protest aged just 14 at school in Paisley, against being ‘conscripted’ to cheer the King and Queen on a visit to Clydeside.

As a Glasgow law student, he began his legal career at the bar by challenging the Lord Advocate, raising a (failed) action with university rector and SNP leader ‘King John’ MacCormick, to recognise Queen Elizabeth II as Queen Elizabeth I in Scotland.

He rose to Queen’s Counsel, but resigned from and rejoined the Faculty of Advocates twice, spending one gap as curator of the JM Barrie museum in Kirriemuir. Appointed a sheriff, he resigned again. ‘I think I was the only one ever to resign,’ he said.

‘I had almost no power at all. There is a class of habitual petty criminal for whom we do nothing. What’s the use of sending them to prison? What’s the use of fining them? I am far from sure that the right way to deal with crime is to punish the criminal.

‘I want to see the redistribution of wealth in our country. Tax the rich, and use it to educate the poor. We spend far too much on university education, and not enough on primary and pre-school education, and that’s the time when you can really make ideas stick. These people who appeared in front of me as sheriff, they didn’t have a chance.’

One legal friend, on his 90th birthday, called him a ‘lifelong representative of the underdog, which he wears as a badge of honour, because in every context he sees the absence of effective opposition as dangerous’.

Further, he found ‘a caring, humane man of principle and integrity, who never compromised his principles even when his own personal and professional best interests were on the line. When [these] coincide life can be comfortable: when they are in fundamental conflict then you find the measure of the man. Ian’s principles have not changed, but the political climate has changed many of Ian’s views from fringe minority to debatable mainstream.’

Hamilton’s memory seemed sharp, and his mind active, taking views on the dramatic changes shaking the world, expressed in the precise language of the legal profession where meanings matter, and simple storytelling as if persuading a jury of his case.

Speaking to us before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s request for a second independence referendum in 2017, he reflected: ‘I think it’s too soon. She’s going to have to have an awful lot of people like me dissatisfied with the way we are governed from Westminster, and I am not sure that they there are yet. A second referendum, if it was lost, would put [the cause] back for a couple of generations.’

Britain’s Brexit vote in favour of leaving the European Union ‘shocked’ him, he said, recalling his service in World War II. ‘I volunteered and was accepted for air crew in 1943,’ he explained. ‘For 1,000 years the youth of Europe have fought one another. It was Churchill who said we must do something, we must have a united Europe, we cannot go on fighting one another. I am so convinced that it’s necessary.

‘We cannot go on as separate little entities. We have got to take the broad view and cooperate with the people round about us.’

Perhaps sensing a tension with his support for Scottish nationalism, he added: ‘The independence of Scotland is so that it can exercise its position in Europe, and through Europe in the world, because we have a different outlook on life, and we shouldn’t hide that outlook.

‘I dislike the word nationalist, but I have always been a Scot. And it’s always seemed to me, that Scotland had a distinct and different voice from England, and it is a voice that should be heard internationally. I have never changed. That was my view as a schoolboy, and it is still my view.

‘Scotland’s greatest export has been human beings, and at the same time our greatest import has been human beings, but really we are a mongrel race, there are no pure bred Scots. A Scot is anyone who lives in Scotland, and who loves it.’

‘I am not anti-English in any way, but there are some things I dislike. It seems to me that England still regards itself as a colonial country as the head of an empire, and of course it is nothing of the kind. It’s a very fine country, but it has no right to rule other countries.

‘The time has come to leave, just as Ireland has left, and just as Northern Ireland is going to leave. I think that’s on the cards in the next 50 years, because Sinn Fein is increasing its vote every election.

‘It’s not just Trident. Up Glen Douglas, there is the largest collection of atomic bombs in Europe. That whole area is a massive armoury of atomic bombs. It’s folly to have them close to one of the most densely populated areas of Western Europe. They’re what 14 miles from the centre of Glasgow?

‘It’s like, the Americans are faced with almost everyone having a sidearm. They could never get rid of them because if they make them illegal the dishonest people will keep them. It’s the same thing with atomic bombs. If we have atomic disarmament, we have got to be awfully certain that everybody disarms and that we are not the only ones who disarm. It is unrealistic to say we shouldn’t have them at all, but one the other hand I don’t like them so near a centre of population.’

True to his duty to oppose, he did not shy from criticizing the SNP or the Scottish Parliament. ‘There’s a dullness about the Scottish Parliament which I find vexing,’ he argued. ‘Parliaments are useless unless there’s controversy, and I blame the hitherto established political parties. We have no opposition in that Parliament, and unfortunately it is not coming from the backbench of the SNP.’

Further, he added, Ian has an ‘awful’ suspicion that ‘the central core of the SNP are doing everything they can to preserve their own jobs and attempting to stop any of the new people who have come forward in the last ten years, to stop them from taking high office in Parliament. It’s understandable, but wrong.’

Unusually perhaps for a nonagenarian, he reflected on the world’s recent upheavals: ‘People shouldn’t be afraid of change. It’s very much in the nature of life itself, to have changes from time to time.’

Frailty must have been frustrating for a man so active he rode motorbikes into his eighties. Once kayaking the tidal race of Loch Etive, he was caught in a whirlpool below Connel surgery, and swam ashore to the Falls of Lora Hotel, where he met the landlady, Jeanette. ‘Her hotel wasn’t really open,’ he explained, ‘but she was kind enough to make tea, and she’s been doing it ever since. That’s 44 years ago.’

Aged 50, he jumped off Connel Bridge for charity, armed with a rescue boat and advice from police divers. ‘Water’s hard when you hit it,’ he recalled: ‘you break the water with your feet, and you go through the same hole. If you do that, you’re alright.’

Hamilton wrote two autobiographies, A Touch of Treason and A Touch More Treason, and a play Tinkers of the World, performed at the Gateway in 1957, which won the Foyle Prize – the following year’s winner was John’s Osborne’s Look Back in Anger.

In The Taking of the Stone of Destiny, he revealed: ‘I have always been afraid of the sameness of life in which each day is worn to a thinness, and night brings only the promise of an identical dawn. I wanted to make my life an adventure and already (1952) I was filling it with bright things … I thought that morning that if I always sought adventure I could go on to the end without security. I would have a pageant in my mind of a life lived to the full. I would trade wealth for the richness of life itself even if it meant dying a pauper.’

I wondered what replayed in that pageant in his mind, as he sat looking across the loch to Cruachan. ‘Oh, very little,’ he replied. ‘Just the fact I am lucky in my old age, but it does not stop me saying old is hellish. Nothing to do. Looking back, I feel I have done far, far, far too little.’

Pushed on what made him most proud, he reflected: ‘I think my independence: independence of mind. Drawing my own conclusions from each set of facts as they are presented to me. I think too many people draw the accepted conclusions, which I suppose which is why you call me a rebel. I do have views which are not accepted views, but that is what education is all about. You’re better to follow your own views, even if people disagree with them.’

More lines, by the Langholm poet and nationalist Hugh MacDiarmid in A Drunk Man Looks At The Thistle, are recalled:

I’ll hae nae hauf-wey hoose

But aye be whaur extremes meet

It’s the only time wei I ken

To dodge the cursed conceit o’ bein richt

That damns the vast majority o’ men.

Finally, I braved the question many would like to ask: is the stone he returned to Arbroath Abbey the real Stone of Destiny?

‘Well it was the stone we took from Westminster,’ he replied, acknowledging a possibility the Scots switched stones in 1296. ‘I’ll tell you how I know. An equerry came from the palace to ask the question you have asked. The way you can be sure is this, that until 150 years ago Westminster Abbey was illuminated by open fire, wicks, lanterns and lamps, which leave a deposit. All you have to do is to scrape a bit off the surface of the Stone, a bit off the surface of the Abbey round about it, put them under a comparison microscope and you will find that they are the same.’