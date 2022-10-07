From our Files – AA Week 40 – Friday, October 7 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, October 5, 2012

Fire trio’s success in US charity run



Three firefighters from Ardfern last week ran three miles through the streets of New York and raised more than £4,000 for charity in memory of those who died in the 9–11 attacks.

Simon Bevan, Aidan Gregory and Iain Catterwell completed the Tunnel to Towers

run in full fire-fighting gear in memory of Stephen Siller and other brave firefighters

who battled against the flames and destruction of the Twin Towers 11 years ago.

Stephen died after he ran across New York in his heavy uniform to help the thousands of people trapped in the rubble following the attacks.

Raising funds to help firefighters and their families in the UK, the three Ardfern men

ran the Tunnel to Towers three-mile run to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

The men, who were travelling home from the USA as we went to press, gained great

support from their American comrades and had their picture beamed across Times

Square on a billboard before the race. Jo Gregory, whose husband Aiden took part in

the run, said the men were tired after the run but had a great time.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, October 4 2002

Survey on Argyll oysters

A major survey into oysters in Argyll is being carried out by Scottish Natural Heritage

(SNH).

The government agency has launched the survey in the wake of fears that numbers of

shellfish in Scottish waters are declining. Dr David Donnan, maritime advisor to

SNH, said a steering group of interested parties had been informed. This includes

SNH with Crown Estate, the UK shellfish Association and the Sea Fish Industry

Authority.

‘Our project is to get up-to-date information on the state of the native oyster

population as a whole,’ said Dr Donnan.

‘We have concern about illegal fishing in Argyll over the last couple of years and there were prosecutions. Our work had indicated the illegal fishing had had quite a dramatic effect.’

Dr Donnan said the survey is carried out by divers who estimate the number of

animals per square metre within a habitat.

‘The native oyster has been part of Scottish life for a long time,’ said Dr Donnan.

‘But for a variety of reasons we are aware the native oyster has declined since the

19th century.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, October 8, 1982

Book fair attracts over 1,000



More than 1,000 people poured into Lochgilphead High School on Saturday to enjoy

a book fair, the first event of its type on such a scale in the area.

They came to buy books, meet authors Mary Stewart and Mollie Hunter and enjoy other activities. They were met at the door by the enormous figure of Uncle Teapot from the David Drew books.

The book fair got off to a resounding start with a children’s fancy dress parade from

the Front Green. The procession of book characters was lead, Pied Piper fashion, up to the high school by pipers Elizabeth Sinclair and Robert Cowan and a character from the Mr Men books.

The large school assembly hall served as the bookshop with thousands of books for sale.

There were picture books for the very young to books of interest to adults in various walks of life. Many people took the opportunity to buy Christmas presents and Ann Thomas and her staff were kept busy all afternoon.

The public were able to meet Mollie Hunter and Mary Stewart in the library. Many children who have been reading the books over the past weeks were particularly keen to ask questions and both authors were happy to chat with the children.

There was a special display of cookery books and cookery demonstrations by Mrs K

Blunt and Mrs E Cameron, which proved popular.

Teas were provided by Mrs C Ferguson and pupils of Lochgilphead High School’s

home economics department.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, October 2, 1962

MacBrayne raise freight charges



Continuing rises in operating costs were responsible for David MacBrayne Limited

increasing the sea and road service free charges by 10 per cent on Monday.

Announcing the increase in charges, the company stated there were two exceptions to

the revised charges – on agricultural traffic other than livestock and on motor vehicles

from October to March; the increase is to be five per cent.

There will also be an increase of five per cent on ordinary passenger fares on sea

services between April and September inclusive and minor increases are to be made in charges on steamers and in catering prices.

For example, Glasgow to Outer Isles ports, present rate £8.12sh.2d (£8.61) per ton;

new rate £9.9sh.5d (£9.47).

Poor fishing at Tarbert

Local pairs leave for other grounds



Poor fishing in home waters is sending Tarbert ring netters to other grounds. Three

pairs last week returned to the Mallaig area and a fourth pair is on the way.

At Tarbert, there were no landings on Tuesday and Wednesday but on Thursday,

boats from Carradale landed 180 baskets.

The catch sold for pet food and freshing at prices ranging from 13sh.9d (67 pence) to

24sh.4d (£2.02) per basket. Friday was blank too but Saturday saw 110 baskets

landed. These were sold for pet food at 13sh.9d per basket.

The seine fleet is still fishing the Ayrshire area.