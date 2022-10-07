Council opposes powerline plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans to upgrade the electricity transmission network in Argyll, including Mid Argyll, have hit a setback.

Members of Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee overruled officials’ advice and formally opposed SSE’s Electricity Act Section 37 application for a new 275kV power line from a new substation at Creagh Dubh to the south of Dalmally.

The move could now trigger a public inquiry into SSEN’s estimated £400million plan that includes eight miles of overhead lines and 48 pylons from Dalmally, connecting into the Inveraray-Crossaig circuits.

Following the decision at a meeting on Wednesday September 28, the council now has to notify the Scottish Government, which will then determine the requirement for a public local inquiry.

A council spokesperson said: ‘The committee agreed, on behalf of the council, as the planning authority, to object to this proposal as it will have adverse landscape and visual impacts in an area of panoramic quality, and in particular from the Duncan Ban Monument.’

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: ‘We are disappointed by Argyll and Bute Council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee’s decision to object to our Section 37 application for the Creag Dhubh-Dalmally overhead line.

‘We remain committed to work constructively with all stakeholders to minimise the impact of this decision on new renewable generation connections across Argyll and Kintyre, which are key to enable the country’s transition to net zero emissions and support our future energy security.’

Agencies including NatureScot, RSPB, SEPA and Transport Scotland had no objections to the proposals but representations from the public included a petition signed by 215 people.

The petition claimed SSEN has failed to adequately consider alternatives and that it had ‘failed to engage in any meaningful way with the local community’.

Petitioners also warned there would be significant environmental impacts and that the cumulative impact of this alongside other developments would seriously impact on the community’s future sustainability.