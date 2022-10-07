Benmore Botanic Garden celebrates founder’s anniversary

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Benmore Botanic Garden was founded at the behest of Sir Isaac Bayley Balfour, who died 100 years ago in November.

Bayley Balfour (1853 – 1922), ‘a most eminent botanist of any age’, was an advocate of conservation for the well-being of people and the planet – a man well ahead of his time.

Addressing fellow academics at Oxford in 1894, he delivered an evangelical plea for forestry to be recognised as a scientific and economic resource, declaring that an end to overharvesting and a new focus for conservation tree planting would benefit ‘hygienic and climatic influences’.

Sir Isaac, as ninth Regius Keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE), established the organisation as the leading authority on the study and conservation of Sino-Himalayan plants.

Aware of the sheer number of plants arriving in Britain from prolific collectors, he determined that specimens coming into the care of RBGE would be best suited to a site with abundant rainfall and little frost on the west coast of Scotland.

His determination to find a suitable site to nurture plants in Argyll eventually transpired after his death on November 30, 1922.

Benmore Botanic Garden – previously part of an imposing private estate – was gifted to the nation by Harry George Younger and acceded as RBGE’s first Regional Garden in 1925.

Today, RBGE remains world-renowned for its rhododendron conservation and Benmore sits at the heart of that work.

But this was not Sir Isaac’s main claim to fame.

Through his research on Sphagnum (bog moss) as a super-efficient absorptive antiseptic wound dressing, from 1914 he diverted RBGE resources to identifying suitable locations for moss collection.

By 1918, over one million dressings per month were being applied in British hospitals.

A book relaying the deeds of this environmental visionary, Cherished Plan, The Story of Puck’s Hut at Benmore by David Gray, was published during the pandemic and is being featured along with an exhibition at Puck’s Hut in Benmore Garden until October 31.

Puck’s Hut is a small octagonal shelter, designed by architect and designer Sir Robert Lorimer and built with private donations and public fundraising as a lasting memorial to the tenacity of Bayley Balfour.

Author David Gray explained: ‘Cherished Plan was written to coincide with RBGE’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2020 and to highlight the role of the oldest Regional Garden of the three sitting within the portfolio of the headquarter Edinburgh site.

‘Benmore and the surrounding area holds a very special place in the hearts of many people in Scotland and beyond – the re-telling of the extraordinary and compelling story to build Puck’s Hut is intended to reward that loyalty and affection.

‘The work of the four gardens of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has never been more crucial and this is one more way of explaining the work we do – and have done since 1670.’

Cherished Plan, The Story of Puck’s Hut at Benmore by David Gray ISBN: 978-1-910877-25-7 is published by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, with support from the Younger (Benmore) Trust.