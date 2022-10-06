Mànran musicians help kick-off Royal National Mòd at opening concert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll musicians, Gary Innes, Ewen Henderson, Ingrid Henderson and James Mackintosh, will be launching this year’s Royal National Mòd with a special opening concert in Perth Concert Hall on Friday, October 14.

Kicking off the world-renowned festival in style, the concert will begin at 7.30pm and is set to feature some of the very best of Gaeldom’s talent.

Gary Innes is a widely celebrated name on the Scottish music scene. A founding member of folk supergroup Mànran, the Spean Bridge native is also a presenter of BBC’s longest running radio show Take the Floor.

Also a founding member of Mànran, Fort William’s Ewen Henderson has performed all over the world in an array of Scottish bands, as well as producing music as a solo artist. Once referred to as ‘the Musical Prince of Lochaber’, Ewen’s interest in music stemmed from the Gaelic culture and traditional music his childhood was steeped in.

Harpist Ingrid Henderson was also heavily influenced by Lochaber’s celtic heritage from a young age. Her musical talent has put her in high demand as a session musician and accompanist. As well as producing four solo albums, she has featured on many traditional recordings for other artists.

Another Fort Willian native, James Mackintosh became engrossed in the richness and variety of Scottish music whilst at Edinburgh College of Art in the 1980s. Now well-known for his skills as a percussionist, James has formed his own record label, Shoogle Records, and has toured the globe with ground-breaking Scottish group Shooglenifty, alongside many others.

The four musicians will play in the all-star band accompanying singers Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean for a truly electric performance. Audiences can join them for what promises to be a feast of Gaelic music to open the start of this internationally celebrated event.

The Royal National Mòd Perth 2022 will take place between Friday October 14 and Saturday October 21, and the nine-day event will showcase and celebrate the very best in Gaelic culture.

James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: ‘The Mòd Opening Concert is always a phenomenal night, and a chance for Mòd-goers to soak up the atmosphere of the city and really get into the spirit of things for the week ahead. This year’s line-up is truly incredible and will shine a bright light on the ever-thriving Gaelic talent and culture of Scotland.”

A truly historical event, and a time for the whole family to appreciate the beautiful and rich heritage of Scotland, the Royal National Mòd Perth 2022 has a vibrant programme of activities, performances and exhibitions to entertain visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

More than 50 shows and activities involving around 1,500 musicians and participants will fill over 10 venues the length and breadth of Perth, including Perth Concert Hall, Perth Theatre and North Inch Community Campus.

The eclectic programme of fringe concerts, shows, ceilidhs and exhibitions will take place right on the doorstep of Perth’s local businesses, with thousands of visitors expected to flock to the area for the eight-day festival.

Tickets are available to buy from the Horsecross Arts box office at www.horsecross.co.uk. General Opening Concert tickets are priced at £15, and £5 for under 16s and Young Scot Card holders.

Tickets are also available for the event’s multiple flagship competitions, including the prestigious Gold Medal, The Lovat and Tullibardine choral contest and the Mòd Drama Final. Hundreds of people of all ages will compete in around 140 competitions across a range of categories covering singing, poetry, music, drama and Highland dancing as well as a newly introduced Battle of the Bands event and art exhibition.

More information on The Royal National Mòd is available at www.ancomunn.co.uk.

Hard copies of the official Mòd 2022 programme can be picked up from the An Comunn Gàidhealach Offices in Stornoway and Inverness, The Gaelic Books Council in Glasgow, Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre.