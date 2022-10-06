Jura staff housing plans go to public hearing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Councillors will hold their first in-person public hearing in Argyll and Bute, since lockdown, on Jura.

Plans for new staff accommodation at the Ardfin Estate, on the Isle of Jura, have been put before Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee.

And it was unanimously agreed that, in line with a council planning officer’s recommendation, a public hearing should be held.

But a clerk to the committee advised that a hybrid hearing, which could see some councillors tuning in remotely, was not possible.

The hearing would have to take place entirely in person or entirely remotely.

The majority of councillors on the committee agreed that it should take place in person, even allowing for the logistical challenges for some of them.

The council’s leader, Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat councillor Robin Currie, has also stated his support for a hearing, although he is not a member of the PPSL committee.

The last in-person public pre-determination hearing anywhere in Argyll and Bute was in October 2019, for a care home in Helensburgh which has now been built and is open to the public.

All other public hearings since then have been conducted remotely.

The Ardfin Estate wants to construct four separate blocks for staff accommodation. The plans have been recommended for approval subject to the holding of a hearing.

However, Kintyre and the Islands SNP councillor Dougie McFadzean, who also is not on the PPSL committee, has submitted a representation asking for community concerns to be taken into account.

The discussion took place at the PPSL committee’s meeting on Wednesday September 28.

Councillor Mark Irvine, Independent, Lomond North, said: ‘Having read Councillor McFadzean’s submission, which makes a number of valid points, we are not in a position to determine this today.

‘Many of us have not been to Jura and don’t live there, and it is not represented on the committee. I think this easily surpasses the threshold for a public hearing.’

His views were echoed by fellow councillors John Armour, SNP, South Kintyre, and Graham Hardie, Liberal Democrat, Helensburgh Central.

Committee clerk Stuart McLean said: ‘It would be a challenge to have the hearing in the locality. We would have to timetable every minute of the day.

‘A site visit would be possible but we would have to keep a very tight rein on the day’s activities.’

Councillor Armour then said: ‘Just because it is logistically difficult, that should not stop us visiting and having the hearing on Jura, the same as any other part of Argyll and Bute.

‘If we need to go to Jura, we need to go to Jura.’

It was then agreed that the public hearing would take place at a date to be determined.