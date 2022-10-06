Help liveArgyll celebrate fifth birthday

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

liveArgyll is celebrating its fifth birthday and is inviting service users to join the party.

Established in 2017, the charitable trust provides sport, leisure, recreation and cultural opportunities for the communities of Argyll and Bute.

Over the years, the trust has grown and now delivers a wide range of services including leisure facilities; halls, events and community centres; libraries, archives and museum; Active Schools; sports development and community learning, with the wellbeing of the people of Argyll and Bute being at the forefront of the work it does.

The trust’s facilities in Mid Argyll include Mid Argyll Sports Centre, Lochgilphead Library, Lohgilphead Community Education Centre and the archives within the centre.

As a thank you for their ongoing support, the trust is encouraging its leisure members to join in the birthday celebrations by bringing along a friend free of charge any time they visit one of liveArgyll’s gyms, swimming pools or health suites between October 5 and October 12.