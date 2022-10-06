Heavy rain means diversion till in place on A83 at Rest
Traffic this morning continues to be diverted onto the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route until Friday morning due to the heavy persistent rain forecast and high hillside saturation levels.
A further update will be issued if there is any change to these traffic management arrangement.
BEAR Scotland continues to have a presence on site and is monitoring conditions closely.
Road users should also note that the A83 is currently restricted in both directions at Arrochar due to a recent road traffic incident and drivers should go to the Traffic Scotland website (Traffic Scotland | Trunk road traffic updates & route planner) for updates regarding full road reopening.
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland and the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.