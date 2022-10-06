Announcements – October 7, 2022

MARRIAGE

NEWLANDS – MCCALLUM – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage of Stuart, eldest son of John and Margaret, to Lorna, only daughter of Colin and Jane, on September 3, 2022 at A’Chleit Church by the Rev Steve Fulcher. A truly wonderful day was had by all.

GOLDEN WEDDING

MURPHY – SIMPSON – On October 7, 1972, in Glasgow, Brian to Lesley. Present address: Ardtalla, Lochgilphead.

DEATHS

HAMILTON – On October 1, 2022, peacefully at Lorne Campbell Court Campbeltown, Gilbert Hamilton, formerly of Rose Cottage, Skipness in his 91st year, beloved husband of the late Caroline and a dear uncle of the family. Funeral service at St Brendan’s Church, Skipness, on Tuesday, October 11, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome or donations to church if desired.

MCCONNACHIE –

Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on September 28, 2022, Ishobel Mary MacAlpine, in her 84th year, Sealladh-Na-Mara, Port Righ, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of John McConnachie, much loved mother of Walter and Alastair, mother-in-law of Catherine and Mandy and loving granny to Finlay, Moray and Peter.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BRUCE – The family of the late William (Billy) would like to thank most sincerely staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the local paramedics, the Air Ambulance Service, Dr Lazarus and all the staff at Campbeltown Hospital for the dedicated care they gave Billy. Also to Marion MacDonald for her kind support and uplifting service and to Kenny Blair and family for their professional guidance and support. The family would also like to thank everyone who paid their respects on route to the cemetery and graveside and to the Masonic Lodge for providing hospitality. Finally to family and friends for all letters, cards, flowers and support.

MCKILLOP – The family of the late David McKillop would like to thank everyone for their support, calls, cards and messages after their sad loss. Thanks to all staff at Campbeltown Hospital and at Ward 10d Queen Elizabeth Hospital for the care and kindness dad received when in their care. Thanks to the Highland Parish Church, Rev Mr Chris Holden for conducting the service, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional help throughout proceedings. Julius Weeks for playing the organ, Stronvaar Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for catering. Finally, thanks to everyone who came to the service in the church and cemetery and those who paid their last respects to dad on his final route to Kilkerran.

IN MEMORIAMS

LIPPE – Precious memories of Feuna, died October 9, 1992 aged 26 years.

We will never forget you.

– Mum, Iona, John, Paul and Feuna.

Love you always mum.

– Peter John. xx

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of Annette, who passed away on October 10, 2005.

A loving wife, mum and granny.

Loved and missed everyday!

YOUNG – In loving memory of Jim Young, who passed away October 11, 2021. Loved husband, dad and papa.

Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts.

– Marie and family.