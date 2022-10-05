Redman re-elected to Kintyre and the Islands ward

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A councillor who lost his seat on Argyll and Bute Council in May has been re-elected less than five months later.

Independent councillor Alastair Redman, who previously served from 2017 to 2022, was declared the winner of a by-election in the Kintyre and the Islands ward on Friday September 30.

The by-election, held the previous day, was called after the death of independent councillor John McAlpine in July.

The number of ballot papers received was 1,831, giving a voter turnout of 34.1 per cent. There were 25 rejected ballot papers.

The quota of votes for a candidate to be elected was 904. The number of first preference votes for each candidate was: Gopi Ageer (Scottish Labour Party): 55; Kenny MacKenzie (Scottish Liberal Democrats): 265; Lachie MacQuarie (Scottish National Party): 525; Alastair Redman (Independent): 591; Tom Skinner (Scottish Green Party): 176; Hamish Stewart (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party): 194.

Councillor Redman was elected at stage six.

‘I would like to thank every single person who voted for me in this by-election and I would also like to thank the many volunteers who supported my campaign,’ he said.

‘I wish to pay tribute to Councillor John McAlpine who served the area as a councillor over a number of years.

‘He wanted the best for Argyll and Bute and we will remember him fondly for his commitment to the area.

‘I would also like to give my sincere condolences to the other candidates who were not elected in this by-election.’

Councillor Redman added: ‘To the people of the Kintyre and the Islands ward, I give you this promise that, as your local councillor, I will campaign relentlessly for better roads and a long-term solution to the A83; newer ferries with more sailings; make sure local views are heard; and do all that I can to help alleviate the growing cost of living by lobbying for more support for our ward from central government and our council.

‘As I had done in my previous time as councillor, I will respond to every call and email I receive and have regular constituency surgeries.

‘It’s time for a younger voice to shake things up at Kilmory and with great relish bring some much-needed energy and enthusiasm to Argyll and Bute Council.’