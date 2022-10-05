Police file – October 7 2022
Vandalism
Between the Friday September 9 and Wednesday September 21 at Union Street, Lochgilphead, a stone wall within a communal garden area has been damaged by being pulled down. Police are investigating this matter and appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference LB02390922.