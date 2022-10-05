More affordable homes plans approved

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans to deliver almost one thousand new affordable homes for Argyll and Bute over the next five years received full support at last week’s council meeting.

The decision to approve the plan means there is potential to deliver 247 affordable homes this year and more than 750 units in the coming years.

The proposals are set out in the latest update to the Council’s Strategic Housing Investment plan (SHIP) which outlines housing development priorities for the region for 2023/24 – 2027/28.

The plan includes investment priorities for affordable housing, the resources required and details collaboration with key partner organisations.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘Investing in and delivering quality affordable housing is a key element in creating vibrant, prosperous and thriving local communities across Argyll and Bute.

We are committed to working with our partners to further strengthen our affordable housing sector which, in turn, will boost the area’s attraction as a place to live and work, encourage further investment and strengthen our local economy.’