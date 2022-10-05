Jura take second senior rugby Dalriada title
Following on from a successful tournament in Port Ellen back in May, rugby players from Jura, Mid Argyll and Oban lined up in Lochgilphead for the second Dalriada Senior Rugby Shield tournament of the season.
And for the second time it was the islanders from Jura who ran out overall winners after beating the Mid Argyll and Oban Rugby Select outfits.
Around 20 oval ball enthusiasts took part in non-contact abbreviated games as part of a new initiative to see if the structure (currently played by minis from Lochaber, Mull, North Connel, Oban, Mid Argyll and Campbeltown) would work for the grown-ups too.