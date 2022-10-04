Tarbert take rest of season out

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert AFC have taken the tough decision to stop playing competitive football for the rest of 2022/23 in the Scottish Amateur Football League.

The village amateur football club announced they were stepping back from SAFL duties for the remainder of the campaign, amidst difficulties mustering squads of players from week to week, even at this early stage of the traditional August-May football season, and after starting again following the club’s mothballing for season 2021/22.

The club posted the news on its Twitter account @afc_tarbert writing: ‘Unfortunately, due to lack of numbers we have been forced to take the year out from the SAFL.

‘As a club we couldn’t be more grateful to the league for allowing us back in after the pandemic.

‘The club would like to thank Jonathan Scott, Bill MacFarlane and Bruce MacNab for all their efforts in allowing the core bunch of young, committed players to give it a go. We cannot be more grateful.

‘Hopefully the season out will allow us to come back stronger next season.’