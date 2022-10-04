Polish doctors visit grave of medical pioneer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Historic Kilmun recently played host to a party of doctors from Poland keen to find out more about the 19th century medical pioneer and changemaker Elizabeth Blackwell who is buried next to the church.

The 21-strong group, who were on a five-day tour of Scotland’s medical landmarks, hailed from the western Polish city of Leszno.

Trip organiser Anna Legutko said: ‘We wanted to explore the places related to the history of medicine, trace Polish roots and see some nature.

‘We visited the Polish Medical School and Surgeon’s Hall Museum in Edinburgh and other landmarks.

‘Elizabeth Blackwell was an incredible woman who changed medicine for ever by breaking down barriers to become one of the first female doctors in both Europe and the United States as well as being a social activist.

‘Her story is an inspiration to us all and we enjoyed our visit to Historic Kilmun immensely,’ added Anna.

Dinah McDonald of Historic Kilmun added: ‘It was a great pleasure to welcome our Polish friends who learnt all about the history of this famous venue and the remarkable lady that was Elizabeth Blackwell.’

The venue, which saw several hundred people visit its Cowal Open Studios exhibition, also hosted live music on Saturday evening October 2 with classical flute and guitar combo JKL Duo taking to the stage.

Historic Kilmun AGM is due to take place on October 4, including an architectural presentation concerning the future layout of the church.

For more information visit www.historickilmun.org.