Dalriada series heats up in Oban

Saturday morning saw Oban Lorne Rugby club host round four of the Dalriada autumn series.

The pitch was in fantastic condition considering the amount of rain that had fallen on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

Mini rugby teams from Oban, Mid Argyll, Mull, Lochaber and Taynuilt looked to come away with the victory with more than 80 young players involved.

The micro sessions for P1-3 continues to grow at these events and great credit must go to the coaches who work at this level.

In the p4/5 category, Oban came out on top of the group thanks to a victory over Mull who came second overall but had the superior try count on the day.

Mid Argyll and Lochaber combined forces to take third spot ahead of the Etive Vikings who showed glimpses of brilliance to score some fantastic tries.

In the P6/7 competition, the Oban team came out on top again to complete a clean sweep of its home competition winning all their games. The mean defence only conceding seven tries over the competition was impressive.

Etive Vikings came in second place scoring some fantastic tries to edge out Mid Argyll into third place.

Mull and Lochaber competed hard and were only a couple of tries away from gaining victories which would have seen them jump up the table.

Thanks go to all parents, coaches and volunteers for making the day a success.

The next junior Dalriada is on Saturday October 29 in Campbeltown.

Photographs

20_T40_ObanLorneRFCDalriada_EtiveVikingsP4P5: Etive Vikings Primary 4/5s.

20_T40_ObanLorneRFCDalriada_IsleOfMullP6P7: Isle of Mull P6/7s.

20_T40_ObanLorneRFCDalriada_LochaberAction: Lochaber in action.

20_T40_ObanLorneRFCDalriada_LochaberP6P7: Lochaber P6/7s)

20_T40_ObanLorneRFCDalriada_MidArgyll: Mid Argyll players from mini minis to P7 lined up at Glencruitten.

20_T40_ObanLorneRFCDalriada_ObanLorneEtiveVikingsP2P3: A mixed Oban Lorne/Etive Vikings team.