Water tanker hits Ardrishaig flats

The A83 at Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig is closed in both directions after a water tanker veered off the road into roadside flats around 1.50pm today (Friday).

All are understood to be safe and well, including the occupants of the flat, neighbours in adjoining properties and the lorry driver.

Police are guiding northbound drivers to a diversion by the canal way, using East Bank Road.

A neighbour on Chalmers Street said: ‘I was watching TV when I heard a loud rumble. I thought it must have been more than the wind, and when I went to my window, I just said ‘woah!’ – I saw the tanker had crashed into the flats next door.’

A multi-agency response saw ambulances arrive to check on the condition of both the lorry driver and the residents of the flats, before both Police Scotland Scottish Fire and Rescue set up cordons to control traffic and monitor the state of the building; mounds of rubble from the flat which had been struck lay on the pavement and onto the road, around the lorry cab.