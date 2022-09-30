Thought for the Week, September 30 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As the seasons change, our churches have a special service to celebrate harvest.

Each year, we have a display in the Tarbert church and I invite the local primary school to make something for us.

Last year, they made hand shapes with something they were thankful for written on it and we had a wonderful tissue vine which we attached them to.

This year, we are celebrating the sea; the local yacht club have kindly lent us a small boat and the children are creating sea creatures for us to display.

Harvest is the time when we remember and give thanks to God for how wonderful creation is and what beauty and diversity dwells within it.

We also remember all the people who work in the fields and orchards, those who fish the seas and work in the markets, and all those who mine and quarry.

Our world produces a vast amount of precious materials and foodstuffs.

Sadly, we also remember the people who do not get a fair share of resources, for people at home and abroad who suffer poverty and injustice.

In church, we invite people to bring a donation which will go to our local pantry and food bank.

For Christians, creation and life are a gift from God to be enjoyed responsibly and reverently.

Our ample resources are meant to be shared by everyone, however, all too often we see them being abused and fought over.

In our prayers, we ask God to help us do what we can where we are to ensure that people have what they need.

For each child is made in the image of God and is equal before God.

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland, Skipness linked with Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry.