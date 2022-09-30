Redman re-elected as Kintyre and the Islands councillor

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Alastair Redman has been re-elected to Argyll and Bute Council after a by-election in the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

Councillor Redman, from Islay, served as a councillor from 2017 until this year’s local elections in May, at which time he lost his seat when Councillors Robin Currie, John McAlpine and Dougie McFadzean were elected as the ward’s representatives.

Following the death of Councillor McAlpine in July, a by-election was arranged and voting took place yesterday (Thursday, September 29).

The number of ballot papers received was 1,831, giving a voter turnout of 34.1 per cent. There were 25 rejected ballot papers.

The quota of votes for a candidate to be elected was 904. The number of first preference votes for each candidate was:

Gopi Ageer (Scottish Labour Party): 55

Kenny MacKenzie (Scottish Liberal Democrats): 265

Lachie MacQuarie (Scottish National Party): 525

Alastair Redman (Independent): 591

Tom Skinner (Scottish Green Party): 176

Hamish Stewart (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party): 194

Councillor Redman was elected at stage five.