Multiple objections to Knapdale wind farm

A potential wind farm development looks to have hit turbulence after several parties ranging from community councils to an international airport objected to its construction in the Knapdale peninsula.

Rowan Wind Farm, being pursued by German-owned Energiekontor UK Ltd, has been met with three recommendations for rejection from West Kintyre, East Kintyre, and Tarbert and Skipness community councils.

As reported by the Advertiser in March this year, the site, if successfully completed, would host 13 turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m and the capacity to generate 85.8MW plus 5MW of battery storage.

It would be situated on the hills at the head of West Loch Tarbert between Glenralloch and Ormsary, in the vicinity of Loch Chaorainn.

The objections, seen in an Argyll and Bute Council public document prepared for the authority’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing meeting on Wednesday this week, are backed up by the authority’s own landscape consultant.

Glasgow Prestwick Airport (GPA) also stated an initial objection, reiterated to the council on September 9, that the Rowan Wind Farm development raises navigational and communications concerns with respect to aviation approaching and departing the airport, which is extensively used for military and cargo flights on transatlantic routes.

Closer to home, the three community councils object to the proposal ‘on the grounds that the proposal will have an adverse landscape and visual impact, and adverse tourism impact’.

Representatives from Energiekontor UK had attempted to allay fears of any damaging environmental and visual impact on the area at a public drop-in session in Tarbert in March.

Craig Potter from the developer described the wind farm as being in a ‘bowl’ and told those attending: ‘We think it is well-situated. We also plan to create a public access route and car park once construction is complete.’

Argyll and Bute Council’s landscape consultant has, however, recommended the plan be rejected, first in April this year, and then repeated in June, after a rebuttal by the wind farm developer.

The report said: ‘The Landscape and Visual (LV) Review provides an impartial analysis of likely significant adverse landscape and visual effects but also the mitigating features of the proposal are clearly noted, for example the limited visibility of turbines in views from the east across Loch Fyne.

‘It is not appropriate for the applicant to determine the acceptability of the proposal in landscape and visual terms, as this can only be determined by the decision maker (the council) upon receipt of the full range of information which needs to be considered in the planning judgement.’

A final decision on Rowan Wind Farm was expected at the planning committee’s on Wednesday at the council headquarters in Kilmory, as the Advertiser went to press.