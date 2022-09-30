MOJO Music Festival preview – Closer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 15 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, the Argyllshire Advertiser has been featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO Argyll festival.

The last act to review is also the act that will be Rocking out in style on stage – Closer.

Closer are a three-piece based in Inellan, near Dunoon and Glasgow and their name was taken from that classic track by the band Nine Inch Nails.

Closer was founded in 1999 by a pairing of long-time friends and musical associates, Andy Mills (drums) and David Watson (lead vocals/guitar), who have had plenty of experience playing together in bands since 1995. and John McCracken (bass).

Initially starting as a grunge outfit, Closer got a good start into doing gigs before John was replaced in 2001 by Nigel Dunn, as the band developed more of a pop style, and he has remained happily within the power trio ever since.

In 2003 they released their first album Rules for a Normal Life which really accelerated their presence in the music world, culminating in a 23-straight gig tour all over Britain, including Glasgow, Aberdeen and London; notably playing at London’s Barfly and Glasgow’s infamous King Tuts.

Unfortunately not long after this they were plagued by managerial problems and wanted out of the limelight for a while, taking a four-year break but still jamming together.

In 2008 they restarted with a passion and going under a new name Invited To G, before re-incarnating their old name Closer due to fan pressure.

They pushed out a much more heavier, rocky sound which they happily continue to create and play to this day, playing regular venues like Box Glasgow and The 13th Note in Glasgow.

They have produced three albums and three EPs on the way with brilliant feedback throughout.

Their influences, to name a few of their most popular are Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Weaser and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Dan Griffiths, MOJO organiser, said: ‘It’s great to have Closer to finish off the night for us.

‘Having 23 years of experience with a huge evolution of different styles in this time and being self-described as ‘noisy, old guys’ be prepared for a real last blast on our stage.

‘It’s gonna be good.’

MOJO is on Saturday October 15 in Ardfern and tickets are available now at £10 (cash only) at the following outlets: The Argyll Bookshop in Lochgilphead; Millstone Wholefoods in Oban and Ardfern Stores, in Ardfern.

More information on the band’s Facebook page and on the MOJO Facebook page about the event itself.