Mid Argyll rotary welcomes new president

July’s Leadership month has seen a monumental change across the whole of Rotary.

Mid Argyll Rotary Club has welcomed Liz Lees in taking over the presidency for the local club of Mid Argyll.

Liz, who takes over from David Renwick, is the club’s third female president since its establishment in 1968.

David Renwick has taken over as assistant governor West of Scotland 1230.

Gail Savage, from Glasgow N and Bishopbriggs, has taken on the role as district governor for West of Scotland 1230 (2022/2023).

And finally, Jennifer Jones of Winsor-Roseland, Canada, has become Rotary International’s first female president.

This is a ground-breaking change for Rotary as Jennifer takes up the 115th presidency since establishment in 1910.

‘This is a testament to how Rotary is changing and shows that we can all make a difference, encouraging diversity and by using skills gained in office and sharing them with others for the benefit of all,’ said a spokesperson for Mid Argyll Rotary.