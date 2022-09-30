Letters to the editor – September 30 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Long way round to long-term solution

Having to live away from Argyll for most of the last three years, it was an interesting experience to return over the ‘Rest’ recently, and then read your report on progress toward the proper resolution of the landslide problem.

Please forgive me if I’m less diplomatic than our councillors – and it’s certainly good that the government has now committed £25m to the design of a permanent solution (hopefully detail design, at that price).

However, the new transport minister’s reference to short-, medium- and long-term improvement measures suggests that in Edinburgh there’s still a lack of appreciation of the need to get their act together and recognise the urgency of providing us with a safe and practical two-lane highway to the same standard as the long completed rebuilt stretch of the A82 from Balloch to Tarbet.

The minimal refurbishment of the Old Military Road (complete with its added million £ protective bund) for convoyed traffic is a welcome alternative to having to take the long diversion around via Tyndrum and Dalmally when the A83 is blocked – and was surely the ‘short-term improvement’.

The ongoing (seemingly endless, colossally expensive and tediously disruptive) excavation of catch pits on the stretch of the existing A83 prone to landslips is surely a less than welcome ‘medium-term’ improvement.

The ‘long-term’ solution is needed now.

After punting a host of mostly fantastical schemes all over a huge area of Argyll, the government eventually returned to earth to examine a variety of options for the existing route.

All very diligent and painstaking, but for the price of a first class stamp many people who know the area could have pointed out that a replacement road on the same gradient but on the opposite side of upper Glen Croe would seem to very convincingly ‘fit the bill’ without spending time and money contemplating long tunnels, viaducts or galleries – and endlessly messing about digging catch pits without even providing laybys to enable their clearance when necessary without reducing the main road to single track.

The opposite side of the glen is very clearly far less susceptible to landslips (if at all) at times of heavy rainfall.

While they’re at it, perhaps we could have the bad bend and steep gradient at the ‘Wee Rest’ ironed out at the same time – and meanwhile perhaps the trunk road authority might deign to repair the road surface at this bend before it causes a fatal accident.

Robert Wakeham, via email

Anti-monarchist policing raises concerns

It was rather concerning to note the policing of anti-monarchist protests at events to mark the late Queen’s passing.

Most recently this saw a 22-year-old who was shouting at Prince Andrew being dragged away by members of the public and arrested by the police.

This follows other recent incidents which saw a woman arrested on the Royal Mile and charged for carrying what was deemed to be an offensive sign.

Regardless of where you stand on the monarchy, I find this concerning behaviour by the police. The right for people to peacefully express their views is fundamental to democracy, and not something people should be arrested for.

To quote author Evelyn Beatrice Hall, paraphrasing what she thought the French philosopher Voltaire was thinking: ‘I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.’

What appears to be cracking down on freedom of speech is a concern, and Police Scotland clearly have questions to answer for what appears to be rather heavy-handed behaviour.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Declutter to your heart’s content

As part of the recent Recycle Week, September 19-25, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has been encouraging everyone to support its Declutter campaign by having a good clear out and donating good quality, preloved items to the BHF.

We’re all pretty good at separating our household rubbish – and donating preloved goods to charity shops should be just as routine.

It’s a really easy and convenient way to give a new life to something you no longer want or need.

You can drop your donations into any of the BHF’s 700 shops and stores, post your items to us using our free downloadable label, or for bigger items like furniture, you can book a free collection.

In a year, the BHF saves over 57,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, including 103,000 sofas and 13,000 items of preloved clothes.

We can all do a little more to help make a difference. And by donating your preloved items to the BHF, you’re also helping make a difference to those living with heart and circulatory diseases.

Every 80 minutes, someone in Scotland dies from coronary heart disease and currently around 700,000 people in the country are living with heart and circulatory diseases. From books to beds, footwear to fridges – your unwanted items help fund our life saving research.

For decluttering tips, book a collection or to find out more about the campaign, visit bhf.org.uk/declutter

David Roman, sustainability manager at the British Heart Foundation