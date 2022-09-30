Leader – September 30 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Community spirit: what’s not to like?

The wheels are in motion for the Bothy Bike hub in Ardrishaig to get going again.

A lot of gears were ground amongst the village community and beyond that the funding for this relatively new but firmly popular cycle hub was dropped.

Conversely, it’s great to see Scottish Canals providing a free space where the Bothy Bike action group, featured on page three of this week’s Advertiser, can explore other avenues of funding, all aimed at providing, again, this community- and visitor-minded space.

Speaking of community spirit, former Mid Argyll councillor Donnie MacMillan’s expected award of the Freedom of Argyll and Bute arrives after 40 years’ serving the Mid Argyll area.

It is easy to imagine that the path to these awards will not have been through four decades of glory and comfortability, rather, as Douglas Hendry commented, by putting in time for ‘face-to-face’ greetings, being seen on the streets and amenities of his ward, and conveying the crux of many difficult conversations at grassroots level, to those in regional government and beyond.

As we hope to see soon with regards to the Rest and Be Thankful, these conversations count.