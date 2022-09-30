Inveraray Pier Fund’s ceilidh fundraiser

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It’s ‘heel, toe, an’ awa’ we go’ for Inveraray Pier Fund’s next autumn fundraiser, as excitement builds towards the Pier Fund Ceilidh being held in the town next month.

Taking place at the George Hotel Garden Bar, a relaxing afternoon scene of burgers and beers, bands, music, dance and family fun is being held to raise vital funds for the Inveraray Pier Fund Project, as the group works towards its restoration.

The fundraising ceilidh takes place next Sunday October 9, from 12pm – 5.15pm.

A spokesperson for the pier fund said: ‘Admission is free for the ceilidh but any donations that can people attending can spare, to the fundraisers who will be there with buckets in hand, will be much appreciated.

‘It promises to be a great event with a range of musicians from Inveraray and further afield, playing folk and acoustic music. All are welcome.’

An eclectic afternoon of music in the name of charity cash sees Davy Anderson open the session at midday, before Jacquie and Abi take over at 2pm.

They are followed by Feorlin at 2.30pm, and just after Callum MacDonald will treat those present to some tunes on the accordion at 2.45pm.

Bryce Griffin will inject further Caledonian feel into proceedings with the sound of the pipes, before Robin Campbell’s Celtic Mashup at 3.15pm.

Last but not least, Michael Clark rounds off the afternoon with his slot at 4.15pm.