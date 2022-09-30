Heather’s Treks: a great time in Gigha

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Heather Thomas-Smith runs Heathery Heights, an outdoor adventure and discovery company based in Lochgilphead, offering guided walking adventures, outdoor activities, training, and experiences. She has travelled and trekked throughout the world, walked across Scotland numerous times, climbed many of its peaks and now lives in Argyll amongst the scenery she loves. All her walks can be booked as bespoke guided experiences. https://www.heatheryheights.co.uk

There is always something very special about crossing the sea to reach a destination, with the keen sea air, ever changing light and colour uplifting the spirits and connecting us with nature in a way that cannot be compared to when our feet are firmly on the ground.

Being able to visit an Island for a walk is always a treat and a trip to Gigha is no exception.

And sometimes it is those quiet autumnal escapes that are so special.

The walks given here can be undertaken directly from the ferry terminal so that you can visit for the day without the need to bring over a vehicle, but they can easily be extended both south and north.

There are also lots of options for those staying on the Island, wishing to stride out to Gigha’s summit of Creag Bhan or exploring by bicycle (which can be hired near the ferry terminal on Gigha).

The main route directions are given with alternatives to lengthen and shorten (as indicated on the map).

Leaving the small ferry terminal on Gigha you are met with delightful beaches and

quiet roads.

Note that if you wish to hire bikes or use the facilities they are both just

ahead to the left and right.

Follow the road for 500m then take the turning left towards The Boathouse (seasonal opening). Just before The Boathouse, opposite the small beach, take a path right.

Follow the newly surfaced path for 300m.

Ahead you will see a small path dropping down to the beach of Rubha A’Chinn Mhoir, a lovely spot to paddle or enjoy stunning views up the Sound of Gigha.

Cross the beach to a small path leading back up to the main path (keep the stone buildings to your left).

Keep left and this takes you to the main road.

Turn left onto the road and follow for 400m to the Fire Station.

Just beyond you will reach a track on your left and a small path on your right heading into woodland.

Take the path until you reach the track to the Village Hall.

Cross and continue on the path in front of you towards Achamore Gardens.

After 100m you will reach an entry point with a map of the gardens, admission is by

donation.

The lovely gardens were originally acquired by Sir James Horlick in 1944 to allow him to grow his collection of Rhododendron, Azalea, Camellia and many other species that enjoy the Gulf Stream and microclimate found on Gigha.

They are well worth exploring*.

Either follow the main drive, keeping right of the main house, to the walled gardens and viewpoint behind (after which you will need to head south past the toilets) or go directly across the main drive to a path that leads you past the pond.

The latter leads to a T-junction where you turn left to reach a gate out of the gardens through the south wall (our main route) or right for the toilets, walled gardens and viewpoint.

You can meander on several circuits but essentially you will wish to exit at the south end of the gardens through the gate to continue the walk (Grid reference NR 641 476).

To shorten the walk, you can also exit the walled gardens northwest of Achamore House and turn right (north) onto a track.

This takes you to a path joining the main route at NR 641 481, near Kilchattan Chapel and the Ogham Stone.

For the main route exit the south gate, cross the Achamore Farm track, proceed directly ahead down to Achamore Lodge and back to the main road.

Turn right, follow the road for 250m then turn right onto a farm track.

Keeping right at the fork go straight up to the ‘Dancing Ladies’ windfarm.

At the top of the hill turn right at the signpost for ‘Bodach and Cailleach’ onto a newly surfaced path. This takes you past a small knoll with two remarkable stones – the old man and old woman – who keep silent watch over Gigha.

Believing it is bad luck for them to fall over they are immediately righted should they do so.

A little further and the view opens out over to Jura and up Gigha’s more rugged west coast.

After 1km you will reach a good farm track.

To the left lies the route to Cuddyport and the Quern Stone Quarry, where mill stones were once carved out of the rocks along the shore. Allow at least a couple of hours to explore.

The initial track is easy before veering left across the fields to the house ‘Tigh nan Cuddainean’ and down to the beach.

For the main route turn right.

Ignoring a turning to a house the ruins of Kilchattan Chapel appear just ahead on your left.

Dating back to the 13th Century the site has Christian connections that go back further to St Cathan, a 6th Century Irish missionary.

Note the lancet windows in its gable end.

Return up the track a few meters and keep right at the fork immediately ahead.

A signposted path to the Ogham Stone leads right through a gate, then go immediately right again.

The Ogham Stone has an early medieval Ogham inscription, possibly a personal monument.

Drop down the steep path from the stone and turn right.

The narrow path now meanders past a deserted garden, through gorse and up over the hill, with lovely views over Gigha.

It is easy enough to follow and eventually drops to the northeast across the fields and back to Ardminish.

To cut down to the road take the path that goes right after the Playpark (which can be seen to your right as you cross the fields).

Turn left onto the road and after 100m you will come to a turning right that takes you back down to the ferry terminal.

If you require refreshments Ardminish Stores have a wide range of snacks and are on the corner.

*If you do NOT wish to visit the gardens you can turn left to join the road, head south (right) for 700m, re-joining the route at Achamore Lodge.

Walk information

Route: Ardminish, Achamore, Kilchattan Chapel, stones and beaches

Distance: 5 – 12km (3 to 7.5 miles)

Ascent: 130 – 180m

Time: 2.5 – 6 hours (or more, if you want to swim!)

Terrain: Mixture of road, tracks and paths, occasional pathless or uneven terrain

Maps: OS Landranger 62 (1:50 000)

OS Explorer 357 (1:25 000)

Start/Finish/Parking: Car parks at ferry terminals (mainland and/or Gigha)

Grid reference: NR 693 465 (Tayinloan) or NR 652 491 (Gigha)

Public Transport: Bus 449, ferry to Gigha

Toilets: at both ferry terminals and Achamore Gardens

OS map links



Main route: https://explore.osmaps.com/route/14056498/heathery-heights-ardminish-achamore-kilchattan-chapel-and-stones?lat=55.669668&lon=-5.758248&zoom=13.2788&overlays=os-green-space-layer&style=Leisure&type=2d

Short route via Achamore Gardens: https://explore.osmaps.com/route/14057281/heathery-heights-ardminish-achamore-gardens-kilchattan-chapel-and-the-ogham-stone?lat=55.673294&lon=-5.750591&zoom=14.0356&overlays=os-green-space-layer&style=Leisure&type=2d

Cuddyport add on: https://explore.osmaps.com/route/14056921/heathery-heights-cuddyport-and-quern-stone-quarry-extensionlat=55.670841&lon=-5.763100&zoom=15.1537&overlays=os-green-space-layer&style=Leisure&type=2d

Safety in the outdoors



The described routes and accompanying information are there to be used as a guide and do not replace the use of map and compass and the skills required to use them. This route requires a ferry.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the route is accurate at the time of going to print please be aware that ferry, track and path closures can happen at any time. All walks are undertaken at your own risk. Exercise responsibly and use appropriate clothing and equipment for your chosen outdoor activity. Inform a contact about your route/whereabouts.

Don’t forget your phone, snacks, drink, any medication/first aid supplies you may need and to check weather conditions. Most walks are dog friendly but please keep your dog under close control, especially around livestock and wildlife. Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, bylaws and laws that protect areas including National Nature Reserves (NNRs) and Sites of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSIs).

