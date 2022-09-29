Strollers put best foot forward for MS

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

North Knapdale Strollers are in final training for their next charity kiltwalk at the beginning of October.

Having raised over £2,000 in the last two years – for Christian Aid, Dochas and to help Donald Self, from Tayvallich, spend his ‘year out’ working in Senegal – the Strollers aim to walk seven miles from Crinan Basin to Lochgilphead on the morning of Saturday October 8.

This time their chosen charity is the Multiple Sclerosis Centre, in Campbell Street in Lochgilphead, which supports people throughout Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Islay and Jura affected by neurological and other long-term conditions.

The Strollers’ route takes them eastward along the canal to Cairnbaan, and from there via the old track through Achnabreac to the MS Centre for a welcome mug of tea.

They will be rattling collecting tins all along the way, but if anyone would like to contribute but can’t make the walk itself, please pop along to the MS Centre, email treasurer@northknapdale.org, or contact Chris Tabraham on 07563674312.