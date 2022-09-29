‘Paltry’ £100 heating oil relief slammed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The UK Government’s scheme to help those living off-grid with soaring energy bills has been described as ‘insulting’ by Argyll’s MP.

On September 8, ministers introduced a £150bn plan to help UK households facing rocketing energy bills.

Under the Energy Price Guarantee, a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.

The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.

It is expected to save the average household £1,000 a year based on current energy prices from October.

An additional £100 payment will be given to households not able to receive support for their heating costs, such as those not served by the gas grid.

Argyll and Bute MSP Brendan O’Hara described the planned ‘paltry’ £100 one-off payment as ‘an insult’, warning that already vulnerable people could die this winter as they struggle to meet the cost of skyrocketing heating oil prices.

Mr O’Hara said: ‘Here in Argyll and Bute, many of those living in the 65 per cent of homes which are not connected to the gas grid are going to face a near impossible choice this winter – to heat, or to eat – and the Chancellors’ offer of a one-off payment of a paltry £100 is frankly insulting and doesn’t go anywhere near meeting the needs of the majority of people in Argyll and Bute who do not have access to the gas grid.

‘I fear that the elderly, disabled and economically vulnerable households of Argyll and Bute and throughout Scotland are going to face an extremely tough winter – one which may well result in loss of life as many poorer households simply won’t be able to fill up their heating oil tank when it runs empty.’

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant sought answers on financial support for those off gas-grid.

In her letter to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, the MSP said: ‘It is easy to think that every household in the UK is being affected the same in this cost of living crisis but in reality, that is not the case. In the Highlands and Islands, we already pay more for food, transport and energy because of our geography.

‘This ‘rural tax’ has long been recognised by residents but paired with the cost of living crisis, I am fearful that it will have long term detrimental consequences for the region including fuelling depopulation.’

The MSP then asked when the fund will be open to the public, what supporting documents will be required when making an application and lastly, how quickly can households expect payment once an application is made.

On September 21, the government also announced another support package, where energy bills for UK businesses, charities and public sector organisations will be cut by around half their predicted level this winter.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme will fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from October 1.

Industry groups have welcomed the package, but warned further support may be needed after the winter.