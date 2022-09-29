Announcements – 30 September, 2022

BIRTHS

CAMPBELL – Scott and Laura (McKillop) are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter Kyrah Barbara-Ann Muir on September 16, 2022. A little sister for Kelvin and Reilly.

CURRIE – Stuart and Hazel are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Innis Robert on August 10, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, a brother Ellen May.

MCCALLUM – John and Lorna (née Black) are delighted to announce the birth of their son Robbie Alister Daniel on September 5, 2022 at Crosshouse University Hospital, Kilmarnock. A first grandchild for Catherine and the late Robert Black and for Peter and Sheila-Anne McCallum. Grateful thanks to the maternity department in Campbeltown and the maternity and neonatal unit in Kilmarnock for the exceptional care received.

MCDANIEL – Shaun and Hannah (née Colville) are pleased to announce the birth of Coll Hendrie on July 29, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Murray is delighted with his wee brother.

SHARKEY – Dominic and Rachel are delighted to announce the birth of their second daughter Emily Frances on September 13, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A little sister for Lucy, second granddaughter for Jimmy and Jacqueline and Michael and Margaret.

DEATHS

BRUCE – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 21, 2022, William John McGregor Bruce (Billy) in his 80th year, 22 Castleacres, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Fiona Thomson, much loved dad of Alan and Jonathan, cherished father-in-law of Anne and a loving grampa of Eoin and Fraser.

BUGLASS – Roger, Ellington, formerly High Steads Farm. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 13, 2022 aged 88 and a half years. A much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Would family and friends please meet for a service at St John the Evangelist Church, Longhirst NE61 3LS on Monday, October 10 at 1.00pm followed by a private burial. All are welcome to come back to High Steads Farm for refreshments following the service. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made in memory of Roger to St Oswald’s Hospice or Great North Air Ambulance. Thank you. Park and Ride available from The Brocks NE61 3HX.

CRAIG – Peacefully after a short illness, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Robert Harvey Craig (Bob) RD, CA, in his 93rd year, formerly of Ferndean, Campbeltown and more recently of Aviemore, dearly beloved husband of the late Marion and a loving father and grandfather. Service will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. Funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the RNLI Campbeltown.

MEENAN – Peacefully at home, 6 Dalriada Court, Campbeltown, on September 24, 2022, Maureen Meenan, in her 62nd year, daughter of the late Jenny and Bobby McGeachy, devoted mum of Jim, Jennifer and Craig, loving sister of Bobby, Gary and the late Ann, sister-in-law of Moira and an adored aunty of Lauren, Brian and Alex. Funeral private.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

SHAW – The family of the late Catherine Taylor Shaw (Renee) would like to express their appreciation to everyone who extended their support and sympathy regarding their recent sad loss. Particular thanks to Lorne and Lowland Church, Mr. Chris Holden for conducting the service and organist Megan Anderson; Mr. Kenneth Blair and his team for their professionalism throughout the proceedings and to the Ardshiel Hotel and their staff. Finally, we would like to thank all those who attended the church service, and for those who showed their respect en-route to the cemetery. The retiral collection of £676.00 was donated to the Lorne and Lowland Church. Thank you.