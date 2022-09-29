19th Argyll Scout Group’s grand day out

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

19th Argyll Scout Group started their 2022/23 season in grand style with an all sections evening in the grounds of Kilmory Castle.

A total of 80 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Networkers plus 20 leaders celebrated being able to join together again with a wide game challenge, barbeque and presentation of badges and awards.

Scout Group chairman, John McCartan, presented David Smart with a gift to thank him for 10 years leading the Scout section. David has now moved to help lead the Explorer Section.

The new Scout section leader is Ben Rusden who is ably assisted by an experienced team of leaders.

A wide and varied programme of events awaits all sections this year, including nights away, camping, orienteering, cycling, hiking and badge work.

The highlight of the year for 15 of our Explorers and Networkers, and four leaders, will be a trip to Nepal in July 2023 to work on construction and community projects.

They will be part of a 65 strong group of Scouts from the west region of Scotland.

Another important venture planned for this year is the formation of a Squirrels section for four to six-year olds.

John McCartan said: ‘This is an exciting development that will allow us to offer scouting to even more young people, helping them develop skills for life.’

Currently there is space in the Scouts and Explorers sections and those wishing to join Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels can ask to be placed on the waiting lists.

New leaders are always welcome, and training will be given.

Anyone wishing to find out more can contact the group on 19thargyllscouts@gmail.com or by calling David Smart on 07758 130576.