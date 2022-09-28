Police partner with TSI to launch emergency service card

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

In partnership with Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division, Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) has introduced a new emergency service card for the community.

The TSI, which is funded by the Scottish Government to be a central source of knowledge about the third sector, has designed and funded the printing of the cards, which will be given to emergency service teams including police officers and ambulance staff to be distributed in the community where they see fit.

Each card has the Argyll and Bute Community Directory (ABCD) web address, as well as a QR code that will take them directly there.

Argyll and Bute TSI launched the ABCD, which maps all third sector and support organisations throughout Argyll and Bute at the click of a button, earlier this month.

Users can find contacts by geographical area, or by the nature of what they are looking for, whether this is advice/information, befriending, bereavement support, counselling, money advice and much more.

‘A lot of what our emergency services do is around helping people in distress and assisting people in making local connections to tackle concerns like loneliness and isolation,’ said an Argyll and Bute TSI spokesperson.

‘This could be a vital support service to many people our emergency services come into contact with.’

To find support services in Argyll and Bute via the ABCD, visit abcd.scot.