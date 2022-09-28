Pilot could see registrars conducting funerals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Council registrars could conduct funerals in parts of Argyll and Bute due to a shortage of ministers and celebrants, a report reveals.

The authority has asked councillors to consider implementing the measure for a six-month trial period in Kintyre.

A lack of available Church of Scotland ministers has led to a need for alternative celebrants to conduct funerals in the area.

An undertaker in Kintyre has approached the council with a view to local registrars performing funeral ceremonies, and the possibility of such a measure on a trial basis has been raised.

Councillors will be asked to approve a six-month pilot scheme for its Kintyre-based registrars at a full council meeting on Thursday, September 29.

Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said in a report: ‘Officiating at funerals has not been a service that was offered by Argyll and Bute Council registrars, although some other councils such as Edinburgh City Council and East Ayrshire Council have offered it.

‘Hitherto faith-based celebrants have fulfilled that role.

‘However, in South Kintyre the retirement and relocation of ministers has meant that local undertakers have struggled to get celebrants for funerals and asked the Campbeltown-based registrars if they could help to fill the gap, given their role in the registration of deaths and the celebration of marriages/partnerships.

‘The registrars in Campbeltown therefore propose a six-month pilot to establish exactly how the service could operate, the demand for civil funeral ceremonies, scale of potential additional income and to inform future innovation and partnership working.

‘An interim report will be completed after three months to inform budget related decision making, if the service is to be offered in the 2023/24 financial year.’

Under the proposals, the cost of a council registrar conducting a funeral in Argyll and Bute would be £150 Monday-Friday and £250 on a Saturday, plus travel expenses.

That compares to a charge of £90 currently levied by Edinburgh City Council and £100 by East Ayrshire Council. A humanist celebrant is said in the report to cost £180.

‘If the pilot is successful it could also be rolled out to the other areas within Argyll and Bute where the reducing number of faith-based officiants means there is a requirement for civil officiants at funerals,’ added Ms Flanagan.