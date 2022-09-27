Replace Rest and Be Thankful route, councillors urge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Councillors in Argyll and Bute are to be asked to underline their support for a replacement route along the A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful.

Argyll and Bute Council’s leader, Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Currie, has submitted a motion to a full council meeting this week asking his colleagues to back calls for the planning, construction and opening of a new route to be completed before the next Scottish Parliament election – due to be held on May 7, 2026.

Councillor Currie’s motion also asks his colleagues to welcome the progress made so far on the plans for the new road, with the Scottish Government announcing a £25million investment in design and development work for the route through Glen Croe.

It also asks councillors to continue to engage with national government on the subject at every opportunity to press home the case for action.

The motion is seconded by Oban South and the Isles SNP councillor Jim Lynch, leader of the council’s largest opposition group.

It will be presented at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, September 29.

It reads: ‘Over the past four – at least – council terms, there is one issue which results consistently in unanimity across the council chamber.

‘That issue is the need for urgent action at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, Argyll and Bute’s lifeline in every single aspect of life in this region.

‘Over the past decade and more, this council has, in recognition of the absolutely vital importance of the situation, called for action and engaged with government at all levels to press the urgent and utterly vital need for a permanent solution to be identified and, crucially, put in place, as quickly as possible.

‘In each new council term, that approach has been reiterated and backed up by action of various forms, including numerous motions to council and committee, extensive ministerial correspondence from council leaders and colleagues, including joint cross-party approaches, and countless discussions at both political and official level.

‘It is also worthy of recall that our colleagues in the Argyll First group submitted a 10,000-signature petition to the Scottish Government’s public petitions committee – a petition which, in 2012, was unanimously supported by that committee and, subsequently, endorsed by the council in that term.

‘That petition is, of course, still very much alive and is due to be considered again by that committee in the near future.

‘Also worthy of note is the petition signed by over 400 Argyll and Bute businesses – more evidence of the urgency and the impact of this situation on the local economy.

‘All of this has resulted in progress – including the trunking of the A83 between Kennacraig and Campbeltown. The key action, though, remains and we remain united in our call, as a new council, for urgent action.

‘I ask colleagues today, in this new council term, to join together once again and reaffirm this council’s position once more.

‘Let this be the council term where we see a very significant leap forward towards the permanent solution that our communities desperately need to see in use; where we see ground broken on the ‘new Rest and Be Thankful’.’