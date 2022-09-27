Pool closure fails to stop triathletes making a splash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After a three-year break, the MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon was back and the 115 competitors and their supporters were keen to enjoy the spectacle of this multi-sport challenge.

Unfortunately MACPool, which hosts the event, had a plant room breakdown, which meant the swim leg could not go ahead.

Whilst all competitors were naturally disappointed to miss the swim, everyone was happy to go ahead as a duathlon in the following format: Run one – 2.4 kms, 1.5 miles; bike – 20 kms, 12 miles; and run two – 6.5 kms, four miles.

In the individual race, there was clearly going to be intense competition to be first overall male and female but equally it was going to be nip and tuck in the individual race categories with inspirational performances in the super vintage 70+ age group with Mid Argyll Triathlon Club’s Sue Allen putting in a strong and determined performance to win by some way.

The prize for fastest male and female duathlete went to Charlie Treharne and Lucy Donaldson, both from Glasgow Triathlon Club, who represent Scotland and GBR in their age group.

The team race is always the first heat away and this year there were 16 teams battling for the podium and all credit to their swimmers who took on the challenge of running instead of swimming.

Whilst team Gough was dominate overall in the run, bike, run, it was much

closer for second and third place with Not Very Good TBH in second after the first run.

However 3 Blondes and a Bike’s 30-minute cycle saw them catch and build

a lead to hold them off for second place overall.

Organisers Mid Argyll Triathlon Club thanked the main event sponsor MacQueen Brothers Charitable Trust along with the following organisations for their support:

Midton Acrylics, MacLeod Construction, Riverside Garage, Scottish Co-op, Argyll and Bute Council, Scottish Canals, Thistle Race Timing, Remote Paramedic Services, James Streetley (Triathlon Scotland) and Mid Argyll Scout troop.

‘Thanks also to the people of Mid Argyll for allowing us to use their community swimming pool as a base for the day and the Mid Argyll MACPool management and staff for their help and assistance once again,’ added a Mid Argyll Triathlon Club spokesperson.

‘An event such as ours is not possible without the personal commitment of lots

of volunteers who, along with our organising committee, work tirelessly to

provide a great experience for competitors and encourage people to visit

and return to Mid Argyll.’

Category winners

Male Junior, 16-19, Charlie Treharne, Glasgow Triathlon Club, 1:02:59; Female Junior, 16-19, Lucy Donaldson, Glasgow Triathlon Club, 1:15:06; Male Senior, 20-39, Dominic Sharkey, Campbeltown, 1:03:22; Female Senior, 20-39, Debi Scott, Glasgow Triathlon Club, 1:17:18; Male Veteran, 40-49, Innes Boyd, Army Triathlon, 1:18.20; Female Veteran, 40-49, Sarah Griffin, Mid Argyll Triathlon Club, 1:27:59; Male Super Veteran, 50-59, Stephen Whiston, Mid Argyll Triathlon Club, 1:12:36; Female Super Veteran, 50-59, Melanie Peacock Chmielewska, 1:31:20; Male Vintage, 60-69, Danny McLaughlin, Greenock Glenpark, 1:15:12; Female Vintage – Diane Edward, Lomond Swimming Club, 1:28:08; Female Super Vintage, 70+, Sue Allen, Mid Argyll Triathlon Club, 1:45:59; First Mid Argyll Female Finisher – Sarah Griffin, Ardrishaig, 1:27:59; First Mid Argyll Male Finisher – Stephen Whiston, Ardrishaig, 1:12:36.

Teams

1 Gough, Vivienne Gough and Rory Gough, 1:09:02; 1 Female Team – 3 Blondes and a Bike, Alison Roger, Rachel Carre and Louise Read, 1:13:12; 1 Male Team – Team SRB, Brian Robertson, Stuart McTaggart and Ross Campbell, 1:19:33.

The fastest male runner over 50 was presented with a new trophy in memory of David McElhinney, a keen runner and marshal who died in 2019 prior to the last triathlon. The award went to Charlie Collins of Dunoon who recorded 28:45 for the second run leg.

A complete list of all the results is available from Mid Argyll Triathlon (thistletimingresults.co.uk).

NO_T39_MidArgyllTriathlon_01: First female Lucy Donaldson from Glasgow Triathlon Club.

NO_T39_MidArgyllTriathlon_02: First Male Charlie Treharne from Glasgow Triathlon Club.

NO_T39_MidArgyllTriathlon_03: Mid Argyll athletes Stephen Whiston and Sarah Griffin.

NO_T39_MidArgyllTriathlon_04 and 05: Competitors enjoying the run on the Crinan canal.