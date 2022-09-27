Oban and Helensburgh triumph at Mull Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Last weekend Isle of Mull Rugby Club hosted Round 3 of the Dalriada Autumn Series at Garmony.

On a Glorious Autumnal day over 60 kids gathered to show off their skills.

In the P4/5 Competition the home team came out on top winning all of their games with some fantastic tries being scored. Oban managed to come in ahead of a combined Mid Argyll/ Lochaber team in second place while Etive Vikings scored some fantastic tries but were out powered on the day.

In the P6/7 competition Helensburgh, making their return to the tournament after a four year absence, came out on top but were pushed all the way by Oban and Mull and made to work hard by a strong Lochaber team. Oban finished ahead of Mull in second place with Lochaber and Mid Argyll rounding out the competition.

Regional Rugby Development Officer Andrew Johnston commented: ‘The old adage of defence wins matches is very true with the teams that can consistently finish the tackle usually coming out on top as all the teams are very capable in attacking with ball in hand.’

Next weekend sees round 4 of the Autumn series at Oban Lorne Rugby Club in Glencruitten where the tournament will hopefully be welcoming another new team to the mix in Cowal Rugby club.

Festival will start around midday and will be followed by Oban u18’s playing a combined Ardrossan/Garnock team.