Lochgilphead Golf Club – ladies results
Lochgilphead Ladies Section, results: September Medal: 1 Kathleen Young – Nett 69; 2 Jane Hepburn.
Charity Cup (round three – previously cancelled): 1 Fiona McLeod 16 Points; 2 Donna McKellar 15 points; Charity Cup – final (after four rounds): 1 Donna McKellar 26 points; 2 = Kirsty Flanagan 23 points, Fiona Mcleod 23 points and Jane Hepburn 23 points.
Final Fling: 1 Fiona McLeod 36 points; 2 Jane Hepburn 30 points.