Busy weekend at Glenralloch as golf season comes to an end

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As the season draws to a close at Tarbert Golf Club, there was a busy few days at Glenralloch getting all the knock-out finals up-to date.

Last Friday afternoon, the Glenralloch Trophy final took place with Andrew Henderson and Chris McArthur taking on Iain Johnstone snr and Malcolm McAlpine.

Andrew and Chris had a healthy lead, being four up with four to play, but Iain and Malcom rallied to win three holes in a row to close the game to one down with one to play.

On the final green, Chris rattled in a 20-foot par putt to secure a half in four, giving him and Andrew a one-hole victory and the trophy.

On Saturday, the Jimmy Letters final took place where Kenny MacFarlane and Andrew Henderson played Iain Johnstone snr and Stuart McAlister.

This was a tight game with never more than two holes in it.

Kenny and Andrew won the 16th to tie the match, then won the last two holes or secure a two-up victory.

Also on Saturday, the September Medal took place along with the James Johnson Trophy for the over-50s.

Chris McArthur kept his good form going with a 63 nett to take home the September Medal, with Peter McLean winning the James Johnson with 65 nett.

The best scratch score came from club champion Craig Barrett on 65 which included a back nine of 30.

On a busy day, the ladies also played for their September Medal, with Angela Vernel taking the honours on 60, with Frances Hardie second on 62.