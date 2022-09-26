Push to give under 22s more free bus passes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With over 21 million free journeys having been made since January 2022, the Scottish Government has launched a new marketing campaign, encouraging more people under the age of 22 to take up free bus travel.

With the more than half of eligible young people already benefitting from free bus travel, the Scottish Government and partners will now promote the scheme more widely.

Across TV, digital, radio and outdoor channels, the new campaign will promote the benefits of free bus travel to those that may not have considered choosing bus before.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: ‘As outlined in the Programme for Government, I’m pleased we are continuing to promote free bus travel for under-22s.

‘With over 21 million free bus journeys made by under-22s across Scotland, this landmark policy is already helping young people and families with children cut costs for everyday and leisure travel, while at the same time protecting our climate.

‘With the majority of eligible young people now having access to free bus travel all across Scotland, for local journeys and trips further afield, now is the time to begin a new campaign aimed at those who may not have considered using the bus before.

‘Free bus travel helps with transport affordability, it helps our young people access education and leisure destinations – all while helping us meet our net zero targets by encouraging a shift away from cars.”

To learn more about the benefits of free bus travel visit freebus.scot