Appeal for witnesses following A83 fatality

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A83 Old Military Road, near Ardgartan.

Around 6.05pm on Saturday September 24 a red Jaguar XK8 Coupe was travelling eastbound when it left the road.

Emergency services attended, however, the 70-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for almost eight hours and re-opened around 1.55am on Sunday September 25.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Sergeant Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit said: ‘At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.

‘I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

‘I am particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a blue coloured car, possibly a Fiat, which was travelling from Arrochar and may have witnessed the car prior to the crash.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2815 of September 24, 2022.