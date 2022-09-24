Care staff shortage leading to longer waits

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Challenges with recruitment of social care staff are resulting in residents waiting longer for care services, Argyll and Bute’s health chief has admitted.

Fiona Davies, chief officer of the area’s health and social care partnership (HSCP), was responding to a question on the subject from Mid Argyll independent councillor Douglas Philand.

Ms Davies had already written in a report to the HSCP’s integration joint board (IJB) that the service was facing ‘significant challenges’ in recruitment and retention of staff.

The discussion took place at the IJB’s meeting on Wednesday, September 21.

Councillor Philand asked: ‘I am curious to know about care at home. When you say there are challenges, what does that translate to on the ground?’

Ms Davies replied: ‘What we have always known is that there are areas in which the social care model is very effective, and other areas we have relied on in-house provision, as there are fewer providers available to deliver care at home.

‘What we have found, through the Covid era in particular, is that market forces outwith the control of health and social care have meant that people are deciding to come out of, or not apply for, social care roles.

‘This is because they have other options available which pay better, or have better terms and conditions.

‘That means it is becoming increasingly difficult for partners to run in a sustainable way. We are trying to support them and see how we can offer support to ensure they remain sustainable.

‘But it is a challenge right across Scotland, and every IJB and chief officer is grappling with how they provide this service and how to get people back on their feet.’

Councillor Philand then asked: ‘What is the impact on the delivery to our patients?’

Ms Davies responded: ‘It does mean that some people are having to wait longer for their care to be put into place, or have to wait until capacity becomes available.’