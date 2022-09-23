Whatever the stage, find the right support for your business

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Business owners and those looking to move into self-employment are being encouraged to find out how Argyll and Bute Council’s Business Gateway service can help.

The service offers tailored advice and support for any stage of business, and can signpost grant funding or expert help for many.

Act now to secure grant funding

‘Supporting the growth and resilience of our local businesses is key to developing the Argyll and Bute economy,’ says Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for economy and rural growth.

‘The council offers a range of business grants to help with business start-up, growth or recovery. Some of these schemes have closing dates coming up soon, and I’d urge all business owners to act now to avoid missing out.’

The Small Business Development Grant aims to help micro or small business based in Argyll and Bute to develop.

Grants of 75 per cent of costs up to £3,000 are available.

Successful applicants’ uses of the funds includes equipment, machinery, marketing and training costs.

The Business Start-Up grant can offer funding to help a new business to start up and establish in Argyll and Bute.

Grants of up to £3,000 are available, phased across three payments.

This can support a wide range of uses including – but not limited to – premises rent, advertising, equipment and tools.

Both the Small Business Development grant and Business Start-up grant schemes will close for applications as soon as funds run out, which is expected to be before Christmas.

Since the funds launched in June this year, 47 businesses have secured funding worth nearly £200,000 in total.

With nearly two thirds of the funding committed, anyone looking for support should apply now at argyll-bute.gov.uk/financial-support-and-grants-businesses.

Another scheme due to close soon is the Local Growth Accelerator Programme.

This offers fully funded specialist advice on a range of topics and 50 per cent grant funding up to £5,000 to support business growth or recovery plans.

The programme is open for applications until December but may close sooner if funds are fully allocated, and all supported activity must be completed and claimed by March 31, 2023.

If you have not yet registered for the programme, you should submit a registration form now to avoid missing out.

Only those registered for the programme can apply for grant support or expert help.

‘To date, 123 local businesses have been supported by this successful programme,’ adds Councillor Currie.

‘As the programme draws to a close, it is important that anyone thinking of applying gets in touch.

‘There is still time, and funding, to make a difference to your business if you apply now.’

The Local Growth Accelerator Programme is funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund 2014-20 Structural Funds Programme.

In addition to funding, Business Gateway can assist in other ways to help businesses to start, survive or grow.

Experienced local business advisers can help business owners, via virtual meetings online or by phone, and the Business Gateway website provides a wealth of guides, videos and online resources.

Whatever challenges your business is facing, Business Gateway webinars can help.

Expert help

One-hour sessions with a subject expert are available via the local Business Gateway team, to quickly link business owners up with the right help to address particular issues or questions.

The range of expert advisers on offer includes those with specialist knowledge in HR, finance, marketing, digital and e-commerce, PR, and tendering.

For some businesses, more in-depth expert help can be provided, which can be the equivalent of up to two days of support.

Again, this is accessed via the local Business Gateway office, which can confirm eligibility.

Digital expertise

DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital training programme delivered by Business Gateway, provides businesses with free support to help them take advantage of technologies, improve productivity, and increase resilience, through webinars, one-to-one advice from digital experts and a wide range of online guides.

Expert advice is available on areas such as social media, cyber resilience, data analytics, digital marketing strategy and e-commerce.

Businesses can schedule a session with a digital expert through the Argyll and Bute office, or visit the website to take a Digital Healthcheck, access articles and guides on a variety of digital topics or to book a webinar.

Starting up

A useful starting point for those considering starting their own business is Business Gateway’s Planning to Start tool.

This asks a series of simple questions and then gives instant access to tailored start-up toolkit.

The Argyll and Bute Business Gateway office will then follow up to offer further help.

For more information and to connect with Business Gateway, visit www.bgateway.com or contact the local office on 01546 604 555.