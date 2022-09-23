Tarbert rocks to revived music festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert village rocked out again to musical sounds for all tastes with the return of the Tarbert Music Festival after a two-year absence.

Traditional folk musicians and keen cover bands played out pubs and venues in the village, while headline acts such as the Bangra Beatles, an Indian-themed Beatles tribute act, the Laurettes and popular Scottish trad band Heron Valley, stole the show at the village hall in front of enthusiastic crowds from North Kintyre and further afield in Argyll.

The friendly festival feel was further enhanced by the setting up of an open mic, a platform rocked by Anavrin – ‘Nirvana’ spelt backwards in homage to the cult 90s grunge band – on both Saturday and Sunday of the festival, and opened by the Loch Fyne Pipe Band.

And for hungry festivalgoers there was plenty fare on offer including from food stalls like Murphy’s Pakora Bar, and The Gather.

A music festival organising committee spokesperson said: ‘It was great to welcome artists and spectators back to the event after the enforced break we had due to Covid.

‘The marquee set up for the outdoor open mic was a big success, giving people the opportunity to perform in front of others, while bands like Anavrin performing for two days was really appreciated as well, especially with the uncertainty around the weather on the Sunday, when most people might have been expecting to go to Pint on the Pier.

‘We had a range of acts play during the weekend, including the fantastic Bangra Beatles, the Laurettes, and well-known traditional band Heron Valley, as well as throughout the indoor and outdoor venues in the town.

‘As well as music, there was a real family friendly appeal to the festival, with facepainting for the youngsters, the playpark, and a small funfair on the festival Saturday.

‘The weekend also gives hotels and pubs a good turn with crowds coming to see different acts.

‘We’re really thankful to to Margaret Henderson for her door-to-door collections and hard work fundraising. It has been much appreciated.’

Margaret, who often dresses up as ‘Mrs Brown’ as part of her fundraising venture, raised £1,354.19 through her endeavours.

Festival organisers are already looking forward to next year, having been encouraged by a strong turnout across the weekend.

A spokesperson added: ‘Seeing people out enjoying themselves at the Tarbert Music Festival, after all the stress of organising such a multi-venue event makes us even more determined to put on a great festival next year for the Tarbert community and beyond to enjoy.’

There was even more music for Tarbert youngsters to enjoy last Friday evening when Little Fix – a tribute act to girl group Little Mix – played in front of a near sell-out crowd at Tarbert Village Hall.

Music fans danced the night away to Little Mix classics like Salute, Wings, Black Magic, before they brought the show to a close with a raucous version of Shout Out to my Ex.

The trio also did a meet and greet at the end of the show to make sure all the young fans got to meet them and get a signed poster. The show was held together by brilliant sets of dance anthems by young DJ Lewis Cargill.

A spokesperson for West Kintyre promotions CIC, who organised the concert, said: ‘In the weeks leading up to the concert, more and more tickets were sold, and a big crowd enjoyed a brilliant night. The youngsters singing and screaming at the front was amazing to see, and the meet and greet was such a fun idea.

‘We would like to thank everyone who came out to support the show. As a not-for-profit social enterprise, your attendance makes everything worthwhile.’