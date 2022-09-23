Primary age kids shine at sports day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Sub-head: First outdoor athletic event by Mid Argyll Sports Club since 2019

Mid Argyll Athletic Club held its first annual Sports Day since 2019 last Sunday and despite the early rain all the events except the high jump were completed outdoors.

For safety reasons the high jump was held in the small gym at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

The competition was organised at short notice and the local entry was encouraging but the numbers in the older age groups was disappointing.

One of the top athletes on the day was Jodie Cook who was the under-9 years champion.

Jodie, who attends Lochgilphead Primary School, won all five events in her age group including a 60-metre sprint in 10.3 seconds.

Jodie scored a maximum 25 points with Kacey Cranston second overall on 18 and Harper Smith third on 17 points.

Mara Taylor won a close contest in the under-11 girls; only one point ahead of Iris Kirk.

Mara excelled in winning the two running events and long jump while Iris won the high jump and javelin. Carly Cranston was third overall in this age group.

Esmee Bain dominated the under-13 contest winning five of the six events although she just won the 60 metres in a photo finish ahead of Nell Houston, who was overall runner-up followed by Emma Litster and Neve Bowden sharing third place.

Eleanor Dale won the 60 metres, high jump and shot putt to secure the under-15’s title with Jodie Allan and Ruby Dunlop equal second. Jodie won the long jump and javelin and Ruby the 200 metres.

Finlay Guthrie was the boys’ under-9 champion scoring 23 points ahead of Murray Litster on 20 and Kal Gedose on 16. Finlay won both running events, high jump and javelin.

Ollie Shaw won the under-11 contest with three first places including an impressive 8.1 seconds in the 60 metres.

Runner-up Ruraidh Baker came all the way from Paisley to visit his grandparents and was pleased to take part and won the high jump clearing 1.06 metres and would have gone higher if time allowed. Ethen Bowden was third overall in this age group.

Twin brothers Oscar and Oliver Koziel from Cairndow dominated in the under-13s with Oscar having the advantage in four of the six events to claim the trophy.

The local club will welcome new members at its training on Monday nights at Lochgilphead Joint Campus with primary ages – from seven years – up to P6 meeting from 6.30-7.30pm and P7 and all high school ages training from 7.30-8.30pm.

photo: The prizewinners from Mid Argyll Sports Club’s first event since 2019. NO_AA38sportsday01