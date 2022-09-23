MOJO Festival preview – Pesthouse

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 15 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, over the Argyllshire Advertiser is featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO Argyll festival.

The next act to MOJO Argyll preview is Pesthouse, formed from a long-term musical partnership and friendship.

Pesthouse is the experimental creation conceived by Sara Brass from Colintraive and Glasgow’s Gerry Tonner.

Having met each other at the Tower recording studio, Glasgow in 1989 whilst playing in separate bands – Sara’s Worldogood and Gerry’s Pass Keepers – they have been collaborating ever since and have been ever-present in the famous Glasgow indie scene.

With Sara’s speciality and experience in bass playing, key-boards and vocals alongside Gerry’s on drums, keyboards and guitar, the duo decided to stick together with their rhythm talents, playing in various bands over the last 10 years.

They have done gigs all over the city including, notably, playing in the legendary Iron Works venue in Inverness in 2016 with their last full band Warm Crow, until Covid and lockdown saw big changes to the music scene.

However, in the arts – and here the music- new circumstances require new inspiration especially with creative and positive people and it wasn’t long before the pair got together writing new material and working out just how they could continue with things.

Technology helped, with a lot of learning on the way, as the virtual band Pesthouse was born.

Producing track after track with their characteristic deep melodic sound and merging with some superb video shoots containing elements of the natural world, they have really put across their unique mojo in style indeed.

With influences like Prog-rock, old Disney songs, jazz, indie and rock and having just released their debut four-track EP Heyoka, Pesthouse are ready now to go live on the stage.

Dan Griffiths, MOJO organiser, said: ‘We are always so proud of all our talented original musicians from Argyll and to hear all their different styles – that’s just what we’re all about.

‘In Pesthouse we have deep rhythms, often dark lyrics and melodic loops like we have never heard before so be prepared for something completely unlabelled here…Bring it on!

‘It is so exciting to have them in our show.’

Look out for infromation and music from Pesthouse’s Facebook page.

Tickets are due to go on on sale next week, and more information will be available on the MOJO Facebook page on where they can be purchased.