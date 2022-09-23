Meet Kintyre and the Islands by-election candidates

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With Argyll and Bute Council’s by-election to elect one councillor in the Kintyre and the Islands ward taking place on Thursday September 29, we asked the candidates standing for election to introduce themselves and tell us what their top three priorities will be if they are elected.

Kenny MacKenzie (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

I graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Modern History.

My career has taken me to London, New York and Hong Kong but, for the last seven years, I have lived in Campbeltown where I am a chef in one of the town’s hotels.

I have long-standing family connections with Kintyre and well remember spending summer holidays playing with my cousins at Muasdale Surgery, where my uncle was the doctor for mid-Kintyre and Gigha.

With a young family of my own, I am concerned mainly about housing, schools and transport links within the area.

As a chef, I know at first hand the pressures that the entire tourism sector faces in Argyll.

Transport links are essential both for tourists who bring wealth to our region and even more so for residents and local businesses who depend on lifeline ferry services to get their products in and out.

Over recent seasons, the performance of CalMac and its ageing fleet of ferries has been nothing short of lamentable.

As a councillor, I will put pressure on the Scottish Government to bring some redress to this situation as soon as possible.

The other long-standing transport issue affecting our region is the scandalous situation on the A83 which has been allowed to drag on without solution for far too long.

Working for several years in the social care sector in Kintyre, I understand the difficulties faced by families in both the residential care sector here, and in home care services.

Please lend me your support by voting Kenny MacKenzie number one.

Lachie MacQuarie (Scottish National Party)

This by-election takes place in unprecedented times but nonetheless important times for Argyll and Bute.

Born, raised and educated in Kilmun, shepherding preceded a diploma in agriculture in Aberdeen, which naturally led to working offshore. I spent 27 years working throughout the UK and Europe in computer telephony.

Lisa and I, on the birth of our twins, returned to Argyll, enabling a first-class Gàidhlig education for them.

Do not be put off by the fact that I am not ‘local’. I regard myself as more than just local! My grandfather farmed in South Knapdale where ‘faither was born’. I’m investing myself and my family in Argyll and Bute.

I have been supported by the local SNP branch to stand. I can travel to the area quicker than candidates from Islay.

I will work hard for constituents; working collegiately with Dougie McFadzean and the rest of the team is the best option.

My three priorities for the area are: good quality affordable housing, improved community care and provision for the elderly and increased business activity.

So many young people have not been able to settle in the area due to a severe lack of affordable homes. This must be resolved.

I am delighted to learn of the council’s decision to save Kintyre Care Home and I would like to see more provision within the control of our health and social care partners.

The worth of any society can be measured by the way in which we look after the most vulnerable in it.

I want to see further support for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the fishing, farming, food and drink sectors.

Working with Jenni Minto MSP and Brendan O’Hara MP on national initiatives supporting fellow councillor priorities for the council will ensure Team SNP will deliver for all our residents.

Alastair Redman (Independent)

I am seeking election to the council as your local independent candidate.

All but one of the other five candidates live outside of our local council ward. I think this is a disgrace and we need to send a message to all of the political parties running candidates who don’t live in the ward they hope to represent; that message is to elect me as a true strong local voice.

It is important to have a strong local councillor who will help out his constituents and work day in and day out for our local area.

I am an Islay resident and have lived there my whole life with my family, many of whom work in the NHS and in farming, crofting, fishing and distillery sectors.

During my previous term as councillor, I spent many years working for every corner of the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

If elected councillor, I will campaign relentlessly for better roads and a long-term solution to the A83, newer ferries with more sailings, make sure local views are heard when dealing with wind turbine applications and do all that I can to help alleviate the growing cost of living by lobbying for more support for our ward from central government and our council.

As I had done in my previous time as councillor, I will respond to every call and email I receive and have regular constituency surgeries on the mainland and islands.

It’s time for a younger voice to shake things up at Kilmory and, with great relish, bring some much-needed energy and enthusiasm to Argyll and Bute Council.

I hope the residents of the Kintyre and the Islands ward will give me your first preference vote on the 29th and, if you can’t, then please give me your second preference vote.

Tom Skinner (Scottish Green Party)

I have lived and worked on Islay for nearly 15 years and many may have come across me when I was head gardener in the community garden at Bridgend or through my volunteer work with the WW100 group. You may even have heard me sing in 2018 when I was in the Gaelic choir!

For those who don’t know me, I’ll let you know what I’m about and why I’m asking for your vote.

After finishing my degree in environmental science at Imperial College London, I started working in the fruit industry – farming and setting up an apple juice business – before deciding to live in the place that stole my heart: Islay.

As a family of three, we moved onto the island in 2007, with our youngest daughter joining us in 2010.

I want to see a review of our housing stock so we can encourage more people to join us in the ward to fill the positions many businesses are struggling to fill.

As we move away from fossil fuels, I want to use what I have learnt to help us get to a low carbon, cheaper fuel economy in Argyll and Bute; energy generated by the community for the benefit of the community.

In order to have a real understanding of the problems a ward faces, I feel it is important to live in that ward. Only two of the candidates you have to choose from do.

I have to use the ferries, roads and bus services in the ward. I struggle with parking and bad pavements, just as you do.

My children are at school on Islay so I am well aware of how dwindling child numbers are affecting our schools. I can see how short-term thinking might ruin our long-term future because I live here.

Hamish Stewart (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party)

I am proud to call Argyll and Bute my home, having moved back here permanently five years ago, to Cowal.

Bute was where I grew up before joining the Merchant Navy where I rose to the role of master.

Upon returning to the UK, I set up and ran a successful grocery business in Biggar.

I was then proud to serve as a councillor for 11 years on South Lanarkshire Council.

Living in Cowal, I have first-hand experience of the challenges our communities face and, having been a councillor for over a decade, I have the drive and knowledge to deliver for our area.

Combined with my background in business and in our Merchant Navy, I am ready to deliver from day one for you.

The area’s transport options are simply not fit for purpose.

Our communities are sick and tired of long drawn-out consultations when it comes to ensuring our ferries are fit for the modern age or a permanent solution is delivered for the Rest and Be Thankful.

These lifeline ferries continue to suffer months of breakdowns and cancellations and it is astonishing a ferry built over 45 years ago is deemed suitable for use. Islanders cannot continue to try and rely on outdated vessels.

Constant roadworks and closures of the Rest and Be Thankful are also hugely frustrating and deeply damaging for our local economy. The time for talking shops is over. Residents and businesses must see action now.

Our area now has more than its fair share of onshore windfarms. The landscape here is beautiful and there is a real danger that the significant pylons being built will affect tourism, particularly in Tarbert.

By giving me your first preference on September 29, you are voting for a local, experienced candidate who will put this area first.

Gopi Ageer, who is standing for the Scottish Labour Party, was also contacted but failed to respond before the deadline.