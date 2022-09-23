Letters to the editor – 23.09.2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Wear It Pink to help research continue

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is back again this October and I want to encourage your readers to Wear It Pink, on 21 October.

By taking part in Breast Cancer Now’s biggest and brightest fundraising event, readers can help raise as much money as possible for our world-class research and life-changing support services, helping thousands living with breast cancer across the UK.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK. Every 10 minutes one woman is diagnosed with the disease and cases have increased by almost a quarter in the last 30 years.

We’re moving towards a vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well.

Because of the impact of COVID-19, our researchers missed over 230,000 hours in their labs, and we had to pivot our support services online overnight.

Despite these challenges, we continue to provide expert support now and vital hope for the future for all those affected by breast cancer, and we’re more determined than ever to reach our goal. And we know that with your support, we’ll get there.

Together, we’ve been wearing it pink for over 20 years.

We’ve dressed up, baked, quizzed and pulled off all kinds of incredible sponsored challenges. You’ve had a lot of fun and raised over £37.5 million in the process.

We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved together, but we can’t stop there. People affected by breast cancer need us – and they need you too.

Ever wanted to dye your hair pink? This is your moment. Voice of an angel? Let the world hear it with a pink karaoke night.

Throw on something pink at home, school, or work, or get friends near and far together with a virtual extravaganza. The possibilities are endless.

However, you decide to fundraise, you will help make sure that our vital support services and world-class research continues.

So, on Friday 21 October wear it pink, raise money and help us fund life-changing breast cancer research and support. Join us and sign up at wearitpink.org.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive, Breast Cancer Now

Webinar call to those with lymphoma

Lymphoma Action is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, September 28from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Readers affected by lymphoma may be interested and can register to join this free event if they go to https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/RemissionWebinar.

The panel will include two healthcare professionals and two individuals who have lived experienced of remission from lymphoma.

The webinar will look at the topic of remission and what this means for people with different types of lymphoma.

It will also highlight ways they can be supported to understand their lymphoma, including the support services that Lymphoma Action offers.

This webinar is useful whether you are having or have completed treatment for lymphoma.

It might also be helpful for family, friends and carers to understand more about lymphoma treatment and outcomes.

This event is taking place during Blood Cancer Awareness Month as lymphoma is the most common blood cancer.

Throughout September Lymphoma Action is raising awareness of signs and symptoms.

They include a lump in the neck, armpit or groin; feeling worn-out for no reason, unexplained weight loss, excessive sweating at night, and constant itching for no reason.

For further information or to get involved with raising awareness for Blood Cancer Awareness Month please visit: www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/BCAM

If readers would like to find out more or book a free space on the Remission in lymphoma webinar more information is available on the Lymphoma Action website https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/RemissionWebinar

Claire McInerney, Lymphoma Action.