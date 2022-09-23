Leader, September 23 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Lochgilphead welcomes new post office

A post office has for many decades often been seen as the heart of a community.

It is a place not just for sending letters or parcels or even banking a cheque or buying foreign currency; for many it is a place to see familiar faces, exchange news and greetings.

And while Lochgilphead’s post office is not the only hub of activity in the town, it will nevertheless be a welcome return for many who prefer to conduct their business with a human being; allows other businesses to deposit cash and provides

services which have been lacking in the town or only available on an ocasional basis.

It is all the more gratifying that it will provide a secure income for a family in the town, who have invested in the area by making it part of their future too.

We wish Anna and her family all the best in their new venture at the post office.

Hurrah for outdoor music

Once again it is fantastic to be able to venture out of our homes and away from our online entertainment to actually listen to live music and meet other like-minded people – like at Tarbert Music Festival. Long may it continue.