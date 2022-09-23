Freeze ‘skyrocketing’ price of heating oil, Argyll MP tells PM

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Vulnerable people living off-grid in Argyll face a ‘potential death sentence’ this winter, unless the UK government freezes the soaring cost of heating oil, the region’s MP has said.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has written to the Prime Minister Liz Truss, seeking urgent clarification on what her statement on the cost of energy will mean for people and businesses in the area who depend on heating oil or LPG (liquified petroleum gas).

In his letter, Mr O’Hara accuses the Prime Minister of being ‘worryingly vague’ about what support will be given to off-grid gas consumers, who are not protected by any price cap and who have seen their energy bills soar in recent months.

Mr O’Hara wrote: ‘I cannot understand why you have decided not to freeze the cost of heating oil or LPG and seem content for the market to decide the price of this already hugely expensive form of heating.

‘Your worryingly vague plan to let prices soar and allow consumers to access a discretionary fund in the future, seems ill-conceived at best.’

Mr O’Hara’s letter to the prime minister came just days after he delivered a stark warning to UK government ministers, warning that vulnerable people in his constituency are facing a ‘potential death sentence’ unless they take immediate action to tackle the ‘skyrocketing cost’ of domestic heating oil.

Speaking immediately following the announcement of Liz Truss as the new prime minister, Brendan O’Hara MP told the House of Commons: ‘Many people across rural Scotland depend on heating oil to heat their homes.

‘Today I spoke to someone who was quoted 110p a litre, with a minimum delivery of 500 litres.

‘Of course, with heating oil, once it has gone —when the tank is empty—it is gone, and if people cannot afford to refill the tank, they cannot heat their house.

‘With winter approaching, that is a potential death sentence for vulnerable people in an already economically fragile part of Scotland.’

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Brendan O’Hara MP also called on the UK government to tax the massive, excess profits of energy companies, with a ‘windfall tax’ in order to get money into the pockets of those who are struggling every day just to heat their homes.

Addressing the Prime Minister’s refusal to introduce a windfall tax on the energy producers’ excess profits, Mr O’Hara wrote: ‘Prime Minister, we are in the grip of a national emergency in which ordinary, hard-working people are struggling to feed their families and heat their homes, and believe it is morally wrong that you have ruled out redistributing these vast, excess profits to those in greatest need.’

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: ‘As set out in our Energy Price Guarantee announcement, those households who do not pay directly for mains gas and electricity – such as those using heating oil, living in park homes or on heat networks – will receive equivalent support.

‘Further details will be announced in due course.’