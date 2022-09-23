Ardrishaig Waterfront works forge ahead

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The diggers dig and the tippers tip in Ardrishaig’s north car park as work continues on the proud village’s waterfront regeneration project.

Argyll and Bute Council provided an update earlier this week on the latest developments, through Edinburgh-based firm P1 Solutions.

A council spokesperson told the Advertiser: ‘Improvement works to create public spaces in the heart of Ardrishaig are progressing. The council is investing in car park and footpath upgrades and delivering a long-held community aspiration to improve the heart of the village making it more attractive for residents and visitors.

‘An improved waterside walkway with a new lochside viewing area is currently under construction with picnic benches and signage to follow in the coming weeks.

‘More information about the Ardrishaig Public Realm works is available on the council website https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ardrishaig/public-realm. The public can also sign up to receive regular email updates.’

According to the local authority, work undertaken up to last Monday September 12 includes: placed geotextile and type 1 subbase material to the new coastal path, ready to be tarmacked; partial cleaning of benching around the central garden tree; the installation of precast concrete pin kerbs along the edge of the path down to slipway; and the placing of aluminium edging along the first stretch of the new path between Ardrishaig’s south car park and the village’s seaward garden path.

During the next fortnight, it says Ardrishaig residents and passers-by will see the following works: gravelling of the edge of path above the slipway; excavation of the ground for the harbour’s viewing platform; the placing of foundations for picnic benches, seating areas and signs; the felling of two trees in the garden; and the relocation of the bin and Argyll Sea Kayak Trail map board signage.